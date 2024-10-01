Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalized ahead of Vettaiyan trailer launch; to undergo elective procedure

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital on Monday after he reportedly experienced severe stomach pain.

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Monday, September 30. Reports suggest that the Vettaiyan actor will undergo an elective procedure today, October 1. Fortunately, his health condition is stable. 

According to a report by CNN-News18, Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai after he experienced severe stomach ache. The report further stated that the Jailer actor will undergo the elective procedure under interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish. When contacted for an update on Thalaivar's health, his wife Latha said, "All is well."

Credits: News18
