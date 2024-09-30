Top South movies releasing in October 2024: Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan, Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar to Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran

As September comes to an end, October is approaching and bringing a treat for movie enthusiasts. Last month, we enjoyed star-studded movies like "The GOAT," "ARM," and "Devara," and this month is no different.

From Rajinkanth’s Vettaiyan to SK’s Amaran, here is the list of top South movies that will be released in October 2024.

Top South movies releasing in October 2024

1. Vettaiyan (Tamil)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Abhirami

Director: TJ Gnanavel

Release date: October 10, 2024

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to play an IPS officer once again in his next movie, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film’s prevue showcased him as an encounter specialist with the contradictory idea of human rights taking center stage.

The film marks Amitabh Bachchan’s debut in direct Tamil cinema and will also feature him speaking in a Tamil voice using AI.

2. Lucky Baskhar (Telugu)

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi, Surya Sreenivas, Sai Kumar

Director: Venky Atluri

Release date: October 31, 2024

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar is a financial thriller drama in Telugu, set in the 1980s. The movie focuses on a banker called Baskhar, who has an unexplainable rise to fortune from being an ordinary man. The film showcases his highs and lows throughout his journey and how he triumphs in his rise to glory.

Advertisement

3. Brother (Tamil)

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Bhumika Chawla, Saranya Ponvannan, Seetha, Natarajan Subramaniam, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh

Director: M Rajesh

Release date: October 31, 2024

Brother, starring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Arul Mohan, is the tale of a simple-going man, Karthik. The teaser of the film showcased a fun family premise that revolves around him and his elder sister, while humor and romance also become effective in their parts.

4. Bagheera (Kannada)

Cast: Srii Murali, Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Garuda Ram

Director: Dr Suri

Release date: October 31, 2024

The Kannada-language movie Bagheera starring Srii Murali in the lead role features a man who takes it upon himself to go against the wrongdoers in society and make justice prevail. The movie is written by Salaar’s Prashanth Neel, with SSE fame Rukmini Vasanth playing the lead role.

5. Mechanic Rocky (Telugu)

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha Srinath, Sunil, Naresh, Hyper Aadi, Harsha Vardhan, Harsha Chemudu

Director: Ravi Teja Mullapudi

Release date: October 31, 2024

Advertisement

Mechanic Rocky, starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role, is an action comedy film. Sen plays Ramakrishna, aka Rocky, an action-packed mechanic who no one should trifle.

The movie stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath as the romantic leads, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s Jakes Bejoy handles the musical tracks and scores.

6. Bougainvillea (Malayalam)

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Jyothirmayi, Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, Srinda

Director: Amal Neerad

Release date: October 17, 2024

Bougainvillea, starring Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, is an action thriller, written by novelist Lajo Jose. The movie marks the return of actress Jyothirmayi in a lead role after an 11-year hiatus.

The movie’s latest track, Sthuthi, was recently released by the makers and musically crafted by Sushin Shyam. The song recently stepped into controversy when a Christian section of Kerala opposed it and criticized it.

7. Amaran (Tamil)

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan

Director: Rajkumar Periasamy

Release date: October 31, 2024

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran is a biographical action film based on the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The real-life tale of martyred Indian soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan inspires the book.

The movie tells the story of the soldier from his early years to his death while on a counterterrorism operation when he was in deputation to the 44th Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Allu Arjun and family return from Goa after celebrating wife Sneha’s bday; Ram Charan’s wife Upasana touches down in Mumbai