Suriya and Disha Patani's Kanguva song YOLO lands into trouble for THIS reason

Superstar Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva has gotten the fans gaga with excitement. Recently, the film’s second single, YOLO, was released, featuring him along with Disha Patani dancing to the upbeat tunes. While the song has received immense response from the audiences, it seems it has also come under the scanner of the Central Board of Film Certification, asking the makers to opt for some crucial modifications in the song.

As per the report by Times Now, ahead of YOLO’s release, the makers of Kanguva were asked by the CBFC to modify every and all visuals in the song, which featured deep cleavage exposures. Additionally, all scenes involving body exposure of any kind were either required to be removed, replaced or modified as per the instructions of the CBFC members.

It was on October 21, 2024, when, after a long wait, the makers unveiled the second single of Kanguva. From the very first glimpse itself, the track promised to be a party banger, and its on-point beats would leave everyone to match the steps in no time.

The song has been crooned by Devi Sri Prasad, who is also handling the music score for the entire film. For the female vocals, Lavita Lobo was roped in. Speaking about the actors, Suriya in the role of Francis Theodore looked completely unrecognizable and his chic choice of outfits in breezy shirts and swagger suits left the fans floored.

On the other hand, Disha Patani won hearts with her captivating looks, as she matched the cool vibe of the song along with Suriya. The song seems to have been shot extensively in a number of open spaces, including beaches and shacks.

Watch the video here:

Hyped as an action flick, Kanguva is woven around double characters essayed by Suriya, by the names of Francis and Kanguva himself. Disha Patani, the leading lady, plays the role of Angelina, while Bobby Deol is the mighty villain named Udhiran.

Kanguva is set to hit theaters on November 14, 2024, as one of the most promising pan-Indian releases this year. With the buildup excitement of the fans for the upcoming film, it is expected that it might work wondrously well at the box office.

Coming to the plot of the film, the Siva directorial would offer a unique blend of the old worldly tales of valor amalgamating with modern notions of bravery and courage. Suriya’s well-built physique and the sheer versatility in two of his looks have left fans quite excited.

