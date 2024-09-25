Tamil director Mohan G gets bail after his arrest over controversial remarks on Pazhani Panchamirtham: REPORT

Trigger warning: This article mentions hurting religious sentiments.

Tamil director Mohan G was earlier arrested by the police for making controversial statements on the Panchamirtham served at the Pazhani temple in Tamil Nadu. He was detained by the Trichy District Cybercrime Police on September 24. However, recent reports suggest that Mohan G has been granted bail following his arrest in Chennai.

For those who aren't aware, Mohan G was arrested from his house in Chennai after his statement sparked controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. According to media reports, he claimed that the prasadam served at the Pazhani temple has elements of contraception medicines. This statement caused an uproar amongst people.

Responding to these allegations, Kaviarasu, who is the manager of the Samayapuram temple, filed a complaint against the director under five different sections. According to a report by TOI, Mohan G was arrested from his home without any prior notice to him or his family.

Following that, he was brought to the criminal court to proceed with the case. However, the judge criticized the police officials for arresting Mohan G without any proper procedures and granted him bail.

A day ago, the BJP President in Chennai also addressed the issue of Mohan G's arrest and wrote on his X handle, "No formal information was given to the family as to what the cause was and what the case was. This is against the Supreme Court order."

Advertisement

Nonetheless, more details about Mohan G's case are still awaited.

On the work front, Mohan G works predominantly in Tamil cinema. He began his career as a director in 2016. His first film was Pazhaya Vannarapettai. Then, he directed films including Rudra Thandavamm Draupathi and Bakasuran.

His film Draupathi was initially met with criticism, but it turned out to be a hit. The film was not even backed by any producers and had to be crowdfunded.

ALSO READ: Tamil director Mohan G arrested over controversial remarks on Panchamirtham served at Pazhani temple