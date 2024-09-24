Tamil director Mohan G arrested over controversial remarks on Panchamirtham served at Pazhani temple

Trigger warning: This article mentions hurting religious sentiments.



Tamil filmmaker Mohan G has been arrested by the police for allegedly making controversial remarks on Panchamirtham served at the Pazhani temple in Tamil Nadu. The director has been nabbed by the Trichy District Cybercrime Police today, September 24. Reports suggest that Mohan G was arrested in Chennai in the morning. He will soon be brought to Trichy for further investigation.

According to a TOI report, Mohan G's recent remarks on Panchamirtham served at the Pazhani temple have sparked controversy. The report stated that he allegedly claimed that the Panchamirtham at Pazhani temple incorporates contraception medicines. This very statement by the filmmaker caused an uproar on social media and amongst people.

Following such derogatory remarks, the Tamil Nadu government took action against him and initiated an inquiry. According to BJP President in Chennai, Mohan G was arrested without any prior notice. His family was also not informed about the same. He stated on his X handle, "No formal information was given to the family as to what the cause was and what the case was. This is against the Supreme Court order."

Mohan G was reportedly arrested from his house in Chennai and taken to the police station. Meanwhile, more details about his arrest are still awaited. He is currently under police custody for further investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Mohan G is a popular filmmaker, who has contributed over the years to Tamil cinema. He began his career as a director with the film Pazhaya Vannarapettai back in 2016. He then directed the film Draupathi back in 2020. While the film was initially said to be controversial, it turned out to be a hit at the box office. This film was not even backed by any producers and had to be crowdfunded.

He further continued to direct films including Draupathi, Rudra Thandavam and Bakasuran.

