Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam on OTT: Tamil remake of hit series Panchayat to air on THIS streaming platform; check release date

Panchayat is one of the most successful Hindi comedy-drama series. It has enthralled millions of audiences with its real-life references and terrific performances. And now, its official Tamil remake, Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, is all set to be released on OTT.

Bankrolled by TVF (The Viral Fever), Thalaivettiyan Paalayam features standup comedian Abhishek Kumar as the lead, along with other actors like Chethan and Devadarshini in key roles. Well, it is now set to make its OTT release on Amazon Prime and will be available for viewing from September 30, 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers dropped the poster for the new show. The poster features the lead actors posing against the backdrop of a desert, and their looks appear intriguing yet mysterious.

Coming back to Abhishek Kumar, audiences have been looking forward to witnessing the actor relive the lead role, which was essayed with panache by Jitendra Kumar in the original series.

For those unfamiliar, Abhishek is a few films old and is renowned for being a part of and even winning the Tamil version of Comicstaan. His funny and quirky videos on social media, as well as his standup performances, have already made him a name among the people.

On the other hand, actors Chethan and Devadarshini will be reprising the roles of Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta from the original version. Once again, the audiences are quite hooked to watch what's in store for reliving the hit series in Tamil language this time.

Naga, who is known for creating hit serials in the regional industries, directs the series, which is written by Balakumaran.