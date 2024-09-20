Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam Review: Remake of web series Panchayat stands true to its roots, offering a soulful and breezy drama packed with humor

The web series Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is finally available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 20, 2024 onwards. The remake of the Hindi show Panchayat features popular Tamil comedian Abishek Kumar in the lead role.

Aside from Abishek, the series also features actors like Chetan, Devadarshni Chetan, Niyathi, Anand Sami, Paul Raj, and many more in key roles as well. Here’s the Pinkvilla review if you’re interested in watching the series.

The Plot:

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam tells the story of Siddharth, an engineering graduate who takes up a low-paying job as a secretary in the Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam panchayat. Coming from a city background, the man finds it difficult to adjust to the people and the norms that are set there.

The rest of the series focuses on how Siddharth deals with the villagers daily in various instances. The show also takes him on a journey within himself, adapting to the village and its surroundings.

The Good:

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is undoubtedly a retelling of the popular Hindi show Panchayat; however, it does not falter in creating a soul of its own. Taking us on a dramatic journey filled with humor, the show captures attention from the start itself, staying true to the world.

The show's narrative is set in a Tamil village said to be near Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. Abishek beautifully portrays a young man who fumbles with his new surroundings. Along with him, the supporting cast of actors like Chetan, Devadarshni Chetan, Anand Sami, and Paul Raj made us laugh.

The simple and easygoing narrative of the drama also feels like a slice of life in many instances, making us comfortable with its characters and surroundings. While the series' execution was accompanied by brilliant performances, the show was surely aided by the makers' editing skills.

Furthermore, the show did not rely on any cliche tropes and was well-rounded in its characters' writing. The organic progression of the narrative, which has a simple arc to cross, is a perfect example of a screenplay being done right.

The Bad:

Despite the show's organic narrative and well-written characters, the dialogue seemed a bit underwhelming. While many fun events transpire around the village and the newcomer, the show didn’t quite hit the mark with its creativity in conversations.

Moreover, the show had a beautiful song that was played at a crucial moment, but the rest of the background scores again failed to hit the mark. However, the series' live sound was truly engaging despite this minor hassle.

The Performances:

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is filled with colorful characters, naturally portrayed by actors who stand true to their roles. While Abishek played his part well, Chetan and his real-life wife Devadarshni managed to win hearts.

Despite being flawed on some level, their beautiful relationship feels as relatable as a husband and wife you would see in real life. Similarly, actors Anand Sami and Paul Raj added much-needed versatility within the storyline that you’d enjoy whenever they performed on screen.

The Verdict:

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam is a humorous tale that will make you chuckle along with its lovable characters. However, for those who prefer the original Hindi version, it may not work out completely.

However, if you want to experience a fun, dramatic tale in a Tamil backdrop that is as simple as it gets, this show is undoubtedly meant for you.

Watch the trailer of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam:

