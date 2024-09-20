WATCH: Lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth arrive hand-in-hand at airport as they make their first public appearance post wedding

"90% of the words I speak to her are sorry; the remaining 10% are thank you." That's how South star Siddharth describes his relationship with his wife, actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

Aditi and Siddharth tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Telangana on September 16, 2024, in the presence of family and loved ones. A few days after their dreamy wedding, the newlywed couple reached Mumbai. Lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth arrived hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. This is to note that it is their first public appearance after the wedding.

In an Instagram video, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. The couple is seen walking while holding each other's hands. The Heeramandi actress looks like a surreal beauty in a simple pink suit. She is carrying a no-make-up makeup look and flaunting her jhumkas. She is flashing a beautiful smile on her face while moving ahead.

Siddharth, on the other hand, wore a blue denim shirt and black trousers. He completed his look with a blue cap and carried headphones with him. The Indian 2 actor smiled at the moment. The star also met his fan at the airport and shook hands with him.

Watch the video below:

After their marriage, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth posted a collaborative post on Instagram while sharing pictures from their traditional wedding ceremony. The couple posed against the backdrop of an old temple where they got married. The bride and groom looked perfect on their wedding day as they gazed into each other's eyes.

"You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity... to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu," the couple wrote in a joint post.

In an earlier interview with Vogue, Aditi Rao Hydari revealed her marriage plans with Siddharth saying that they will exchange martial vows at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy district in Telangana.

For the uninitiated, Aditi and Siddharth have been dating since 2021. The couple confirmed their relationship after announcing their engagement in March this year.

