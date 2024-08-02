Brinda Review: Trisha Krishnan and Indrajith Sukumaran’s web series is a thrilling investigative tale packed with suspense and drama

Trisha Krishnan and Indrajith Sukumaran starrer Brinda has finally arrived for streaming on August 2, 2024. The web series which is available on Sony LIV is an investigative thriller which is filled with suspense.

With actors Ravindra Vijay and Anand Sami playing prominent roles, the series takes quite a dark and twisted tale that also explores themes of blind superstition. If planning to watch the show, check out the Pinkvilla review!

The Plot:

Brinda focuses on the tale of a newly appointed sub-inspector at a police station in Hyderabad. Owing to her cold nature, she is often viewed as stubborn and arrogant, displeasing many people. Along with this, the police officer also has a rough relationship with her sister.

However, things take a dark turn when a mysterious body is found leading the police to open a can full of terror and a possible serial assassin. The rest of the series focuses on how Brinda along with her team manages to uncover the truth while also learning more about her own life.

The Good:

Brinda is a highly engaging investigative thriller that is supported by a strong and well-researched screenplay. The show starts off slow, taking its time to establish the lead protagonist and the supporting characters. Along with the introduction of the characters, we also get introduced to the theme of the series right off the bat, making it easier to grasp and have a fluid understanding of the investigation.

Talking about the writing of the show, director Surya Manoj Vangala has magnificently executed a well-driven narrative for the protagonist, connecting her with the entirety of the show. Even though the character is playing the formidable cop who can’t go wrong, the nature of her personality, being flawed with stubbornness and attitude, makes it more interesting to watch.

This flawed nature of the protagonist is balanced with a supposed well-placed and flawless antagonist, which gives us a dynamic nature to the storytelling. The various characters, having their own significance only added to the series experience, despite some being unnecessary.

The series not only gives a thrilling investigative drama but also takes a dig against the notion of blind superstition. The main conflict that stems from such beliefs has been dealt with creatively and with profound crispness.

Talking about the series' technical aspects, the show’s biggest backbone is the screenplay and execution done by the director. Despite being a debutant, the filmmaker has weaved an extended and suspenseful world of crime. The dramatic and engaging show was supported by stellar scores, composed by Shakthi Kanth Karthick.

The original tracks and scores of Brinda have managed to give the whole series to be viewed with a top-notch experience, especially with the opening credits. Furthermore, the cinematography by Dinesh K Babu is also to be praised, especially for some low-light sequences.

The Bad:

Coming to the parts that did not work in the show, Brinda fails to create an emotional connection with the audience by portraying her past with her foster family. The relationship the lead character has with her deceased adoptive father fails to establish the same prominence it was meant to be showcased.

Moreover, the relationship she also has with her troubling teenage sister can be annoying for the viewers, but the acting by actress Yashna makes it jarring to sit through. The rebellious nature of the character fails to be fully established despite the show being 8-episodes long.

Along with certain characters that could be avoided, the show suffers from editing errors, especially in its continuity. The smash cuts tend to disconnect from the previous shot, making it a disruption to the fluidity of the show.

Moreover, the show also has taken hits in the usage of VFX, making scenes seem amateurish and poorly executed.

The Performance:

Talking about the performances in Brinda, the show has to be credited to the nuanced portrayals by actors Trisha Krishnan and Indrajith Sukumaran. Being the lead character, the actress has successfully managed to present a tormented soul searching for her past while also trying to investigate a gruesome case.

On the other hand, Indrajith Sukumaran who arrives in the series a bit later on, quickly grasps the attention of the viewers with his subtle mannerisms and collected nature. The character given to the talented actor is well-suited for him, allowing for organic growth.

Furthermore, actors Ravindra Vijay and Anand Sami support the whole plot with their energy and offer the viewers an entertaining experience. Their characters serve the progression of the plot with ease and make us want more of them to be on the screen. Additionally, the acting by Sandeep Jawaharilal Sahu is also commendable.

The Verdict:

Brinda is a well-made thrilling investigative drama filled with suspense. The show easily manages to capture the intrigue and take on an engaging journey through the dark mysteries of its world.

If you love watching Telugu thriller web series with suspense and twists, then surely watch this show.

Check out the trailer for Brinda here:

