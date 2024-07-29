Thangalaan actress Parvathy Thiruvothu shares she would have become a tea seller if acting hadn't worked out for her

Parvathy Thiruvothu, who recently delivered a stellar performance in Ullozhukku, is currently promoting her next film, Thangalaan, co-starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan. In an interview with Indiaglitz, the actress revealed her backup plan if she did not become a successful actress.

The actress said that if not for cinema, she would have started a tea shop and sold teas instead.

Parvathy Thiruvothu talks about her plan B in life if not for cinema

Talking more on the same, Parvathy Thiruvothu mentioned that she used to think to herself, "If you don’t make it as an actress, just start a tea shop." She added that this was her way of reminding herself that every job in this world has its own dignity and that one should not get too attached to any single pursuit.

On the professional front, Parvathy recently collaborated with director Christo Tomy for his first feature film, Ullozhukku. This Malayalam-language drama features veteran actress Urvashi.

The movie tells the story of a woman and her daughter-in-law mourning the loss of their loved one. Due to floods and water-logging, they are unable to perform the last rites. The film delves into how many family secrets are kept hidden and how their dynamics change as these secrets come to light.

Ullozhukku also stars Arjun Radhakrishnan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Prashanth Murali, and many more in key roles. The movie is currently available for streaming on Simply South, outside of India.

About Thangalaan

Thangalaan is an upcoming movie directed by Pa Ranjith featuring actors Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The film focuses on the story of a tribal leader named Thangalaan, who is coerced by the British Raj to assist their general in extracting gold from his village.

An apparent sorceress known as Aarathi stands wrathful in their way, firmly opposing the wrongdoers. Besides the lead actors, the film also stars Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, Hari Krishnan Anbudurai, Vettai Muthukumar, Krish Hassan, and many more in key roles.

After multiple postponements and delays, Thangalaan is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024.

