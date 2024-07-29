Suriya and Karthi to face off against each other in Kanguva's first part? Lyricist Viveka spills the beans

Suriya is finally gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Kanguva, slated to hit the big screens in October this year. Now, it seems that the film is set to have a special addition to the cast, with actor Karthi also joining in.

According to a recent interview by the film’s lyricist Viveka, the Kaithi actor is set to go head-to-head with his real-life brother at the end of the movie. Interestingly, this would also make it the duo’s first time acting in a film together.

Suriya and Karthi to play foes against each other in Kanguva?

The buzz surrounding Suriya and Karthi playing against each other had been doing rounds for quite some time. With the former’s movie set to hit the big screens soon, it seems that the fan’s wishes are soon to be fulfilled.

Interestingly, Suriya and Karthi already play prominent roles in the cinematic universe by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The LCU features Karthi as one of the main protagonists Dilli while Suriya plays the devilish and main antagonist Rolex.

With many speculating that Karthi and Suriya would have only been seen together in the future projects of the universe, it seems director Siva is set to bring them together first.

Coming to Karthi’s upcoming lineups, the actor is next set to be seen playing the lead role in the film Meiyazhagan, directed by Prem Kumar. The movie bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainments also has Aravind Swamy in the lead role.

The actor will also be seen playing the lead role in Nalan Kumarasamy's movie Vaa Vaathiyaare while also currently filming for PS Mithran’s Sardar 2.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is set to be seen next in the film Kanguva, an action fantasy directed by Siva and slated to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024. The movie also has actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani making their Tamil debuts with an ensemble cast of actors like Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the actor is also playing the lead role in what seems to be a gangster action flick by Karthik Subbaraj. The tentatively titled film Suriya 44 also has Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

