They Call Him OG new release date: Pawan Kalyan starrer to hit big screens on September 25

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, has been in production for quite some time. Given the actor's political and other professional commitments, the filming faced several delays. However, the project has now regained momentum and is aiming for a theatrical release soon.

The makers recently took to social media to confirm that They Call Him OG will hit the big screens on September 25, 2025. Announcing the same on X, they wrote, "FIRING WORLDWIDE in cinemas on 25th September 2025… #OGonSept25 #TheyCallHimOG #OG."

The action drama was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on September 27, 2025. There was a buzz on social media suggesting that the makers might prepone the release to September 5. However, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as the official release date has finally been announced.

Silambarasan TR, recently, confirmed about lending his voice for a song in They Call Him OG. During a recent promotional event in Hyderabad for Thug Life, the actor shared his excitement about the collaboration. He revealed that the song will be released soon and praised music director Thaman for his impressive work. Silambarasan also expressed that it was a long-time dream for him to sing for Pawan Kalyan.

Adding to the buzz, strong rumors are suggesting that Tamannaah Bhatia might appear in the same song. However, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding her involvement yet.

They Call Him OG is a Telugu gangster action film directed by Sujeeth, best known for his work in Saaho. The story revolves around a gangster who returns to Mumbai after a decade to confront an old rival and seek revenge. The film promises high-stakes action and emotional depth.

Pawan Kalyan leads the cast which also features Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, Priyanka Mohan, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

On the other hand, the veteran actor will be seen in the period film Hari Hara Veera Mallu on June 12, 2025. The movie will also feature Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles.

