Top 5 Old Classic Telugu Movies: NT Rama Rao’s Mayabazar, SV Ranga Rao’s Pathala Bhairavi to P Bhanumathi’s Malliswari

Indian cinema has been one of the oldest and richest reservoirs of movies. One look at the old classic Telugu movies and it still warms the hearts of the fans. Some of the yesteryear actors, including NT Rama Rao, SV Ranga Rao, Krishna are still hailed as evergreen and iconic even today.

Back in the days, the old Telugu movies were not made on a mega budget and did not consist of anything extravagant, it used to be their simplicity and the performances which were applauded by the audiences. Well then, scroll down below and bookmark these top 5 Telugu old cinema flicks that remain exceptional even today.

Top 5 Old Classic Telugu Movies

Mayabazar (1957)

Mayabazar, which literally translates to the "Market of Illusions," was one of the first mythological films in Telugu cinema. Directed by K.V. Reddy, it featured exceptional performances by some of the pioneer actors of all time, such as N.T. Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Gemini Ganesan, S.V. Ranga Rao, Savitri, and others.

The story was based on a chapter from the Mahabharata, including characters like Lord Krishna, Abhimanyu, Ghatotkacha, and others. The film is still considered a must-watch for many viewers today.

Pathala Bhairavi (1951)

One of the best old Telugu movies, Pathala Bhairavi is a fantasy film directed by K.V. Reddy. It was shot in both Tamil and Telugu languages and starred N.T. Rama Rao, S.V. Ranga Rao, and K. Malathi. The plot revolves around two parallel narratives that are interconnected.

On one hand, the son of a gardener must collect wealth equivalent to the King of Ujjain to marry his daughter. On the other hand, a sorcerer must sacrifice a young innocent man to the Goddess Pathala Bhairavi to fulfill his own wishes.

Sankarabharanam (1980)

Directed by K. Vishwanath, Sankarabharanam is a musical drama film that beautifully blends classical and Western music through the perspectives of different generations. The film starred J.V. Somayajulu, Manju Bhargavi, Chandra Mohan, Tulasi, and others. It ran for more than a year in Bangalore and won four National Awards and seven Nandi Awards.

Gundamma Katha (1962)

Gundamma Katha is a comedy-drama film directed by Kamalakara Kameswara Rao. Loosely based on the Shakespearean comedy The Taming of the Shrew, it was also a remake of the Kannada film Mane Thumbida Hennu. The cast included popular actress Suryakantham, along with N.T. Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Savitri, Jamuna, S.V. Ranga Rao, and others.

Malliswari (1951)

One of the best old Telugu movies, Malliswari, produced and directed by B.N. Reddy, is a historical romance film featuring N.T. Rama Rao and Bhanumathi as the lead pair. Malliswari (played by Bhanumathi) is in love with Nagaraju (played by N.T. Rama Rao), but they get separated due to the greedy motives of her mother. The film was even featured at the Peking Film Festival in China in March 1953.

Which one of these old classic Telugu films have you watched? Do let us know in the comments below!

