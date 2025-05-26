Who is Abishan Jeevinth? Meet Tourist Family director as his film crosses Rs 56 crore at Tamil Nadu box office

Tourist Family has emerged as a box office success despite releasing alongside films like Retro and HIT 3. The movie has completed 25 days in theaters and continues to run successfully. While much has been said about the film’s cast, today let’s shift the spotlight to the director of Tourist Family as he brought this story to life.

Who is Abishan Jeevinth?

Abishan Jeevinth hails from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu. According to a report by Filmibeat, he did his schooling in a local institution and moved to Chennai for his college education. Then, Abishan pursued a B.Sc. in Visual Communication at Loyola College. He does not come from a film background and there is very little public information about his family or close friends.

The young filmmaker reportedly started his creative journey as a YouTuber. He gained attention through his channel Thug Lightu, where he posted content about friendship, exams, and love. His passion for storytelling eventually led him to make short films. In 2019, he directed his first short film titled DOPE. A year later, he released Nodigal Pirakatha, which became a huge success with over 2 million views on YouTube.

Abishan Jeevinth's big break

Abishan faced several hurdles before making it to mainstream cinema. While he was in his final year of college, a film project he planned was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, his big break came with Tourist Family.

The movie was inspired by Kamal Haasan’s classic Thenali and focused on a Tamil family escaping from Sri Lanka during an economic crisis. With this film, Abishan transitioned from short films to the big screen.

Abishan's personal life

At the promotional event for Tourist Family, director Abishan Jeevinth surprised everyone by proposing to his longtime friend Akhila Ilangovan. He emotionally expressed his gratitude to Akhila for supporting him throughout his journey. He also praised his mother for being a strong source of inspiration. The proposal took place in front of a live audience and quickly went viral on social media.

Tourist Family box office day 25

On Day 25, the Sasikumar and Simran starrer reportedly added around Rs 1.20 crore, pushing its total collection to an impressive Rs 56.50 crore at the Kollywood box office. As the movie approaches the end of its theatrical run, it remains to be seen how much more it will add to its overall earnings.

