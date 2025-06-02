Tourist Family OTT release: 5 interesting facts to know about Sasikumar and Simran's film before watching it online

Tourist Family dropped on JioHotstar today, June 2. With Sasikumar and Simran in key roles, the film promises more than just scenic visuals. It’s a slice-of-life journey filled with unexpected turns. From laughter to emotion, the movie delivers it all. But before you stream it on OTT, here are five interesting facts that make this Tamil family drama a must-watch.

1. Director made his debut at 24

Abishan Jeevinth made his directorial debut with Tourist Family at just 24. What makes this even more impressive is that he had no experience as an assistant director. His creative journey began on YouTube, where he ran a channel called Thug Lightu. He shared videos about friendship, exams, and love. In 2019, he directed a short film titled DOPE. A year later, his short film Nodigal Pirakatha went viral, crossing millions of views.

2. Abishan wanted to create Thenali 2

The idea for Tourist Family began with the director’s wish to make a sequel to Thenali. While it drew inspiration from the Kamal Haasan-starrer, the story soon found its own path. The film shifts focus to a Tamil family fleeing Sri Lanka during a financial crisis. It blends emotion and humor while exploring their struggle to survive and rebuild a life.

3. Heart Beat fame Yogalakshmi's debut

Tourist Family marks Yogalakshmi’s first appearance in a feature film. Before this, she was known for her role in the series Heart Beat. The show helped her gain recognition on the small screen. Now, a sequel to Heart Beat is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.

4. Highest-grossing movie of Sasikumar's career

Tourist Family has become the biggest box office success of Sasikumar’s career. At a press meet, the actor shared that the film has outperformed his previous hits like Sundarapandian and Kutti Puli. It reportedly collected around Rs 2.5 crore on its opening day. That figure, he noted, matches the full run earnings of some earlier films.

5. Rajinikanth and SS Rajamouli praised the film

This is one of those rare moments when stars like Rajinikanth and SS Rajamouli publicly shared their personal reviews after watching a film. The movie also received praise from Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, Nani, Prabhudeva, and many others. With so many celebrities talking about it, imagine the kind of impact this film must have made.

