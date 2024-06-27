Kalki 2898 AD Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Prabhas, Deepika, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer

The wait is over as the most anticipated film of the year, Kalki 2898 AD, has finally hit the theatres on June 27. Moviegoers have been excited about this one film since its inception. People eagerly waiting for Kalki 2898 AD’s release rushed to the theatres early morning to catch the first-day, first-show of the Prabhas starrer.

Social media has been buzzing with film reviews since morning. If you are planning to watch Kalki 2898 AD, then, do not forget to read these 11 tweets before booking your tickets.

Twitter Review: Kalki 2898 AD Hit OR Miss?

The early reviews of Kalki 2898 AD are finally out, and they are mostly overwhelmingly positive with just a few disappointing reviews. For the ones who loved the movie, the exceptional performances by the brilliant actors and Nag Ashwin’s vision stood out.

One X user wrote, “One Word review: Humongous Starting, interval and Ending all of them were fire. It's just a start! A really good world-building by Nag Ashwin and his team! Waiting for the next parts. Personal Rating: 9/10.”

Another one wrote, “#Kalki2898AD Perfect 1st Half. The visuals and set-up is something that has not been seen from Indian cinema which is captivating along with an interesting storyline. However, the screenplay is done in a mostly good way so far. #Prabhas‌ has a fun character but limited screen time.”

However, some cinephiles who did not like Kalki 2898 AD blamed its lagging storyline, screenplay, and VFX.

Check out the Twitter reactions below!

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a futuristic mythological sci-fi film, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film boasts an exceptional ensemble star cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Pasupathy, and others.

Kalki 2898 AD is said to explore the prophesied end of time with the arrival of Lord Vishnu’s final avatar Kalki. Set in 2898 AD, the plot of Prabhas starrer revolves around a world that has crumbled into a dystopian setting where Kasi has become the last city. As people are struggling to survive in these dreadful times, a totalitarian government runs the world under the tyranny of Supreme Yaskin.

However, things take a new turn for the world when a new ray of hope comes in the form of an unborn child. The child is said to be the precursor for a better world. With Ashwatthama vowing to protect the child from any sort of harm, the tyrant is hellbent on stopping it, with his government going on to hire a highly successful bounty hunter, Bhairava.

The rest of the Kalki 2898 AD is likely to explore the narratives of the mythological and sci-fi world with a mystery shrouding how the world’s new form will be taken.

Judging from the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as Ashwatthama, while Kamal Haasan sports an unrecognizable yet deadly avatar as Yaskin. While Prabhas plays Bhairava alongside Bujji, Deepika Padukone portrays Sumati, and Disha Patani appears as Roxie.

The film was released exclusively in theatres on June 27, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

