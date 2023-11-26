Vikram to Leo: Ranbir Kapoor reveals list of his favorite Tamil films during Animal promotions

Ranbir Kapoor is fully fledged in the release of his next film Animal starring himself in the lead role with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga helming it. The actor and co-actors Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted in Chennai for the film’s promotion, where Ranbir was asked what his recent favorite Tamil movies are.

Responding to the question, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he recently became fond of Tamil movies like Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Rajinikanth’s Jailer, and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

All three of the Tamil movies mentioned by Ranbir Kapoor were massive hits in the Tamil industry in both 2022 and 2023. Starting from the 2022 film Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role was the biggest hit in Tamil cinema.

The film which featured Kamal Haasan in the forefront after many years packed an action thriller that also had an ensemble cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Chemban Vinod, Gayathrie Shankar, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, and many more key roles. The film was a spiritual successor to Kamal Haasan’s own film of the same name from 1986.

Later in the year 2023, Rajinikanth came in with a banger of a film called Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film which was a blockbuster garnered a heavy audience in theaters and was loved by many. The film featured Rajinikanth in the lead role along with actors like Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, and many more playing crucial roles. The film also had Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff playing cameo roles as well.

Finally, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was the most recent out of the lot and was also a major success in theaters. Though the film was met with mixed to positive reviews, it managed to break various records in collections. The film also featured an ensemble cast that included Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and many more playing key roles in it.

More about Animal

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga features the story of a toxic father-son relationship that drives the son to become a psychopathic gangster who will go to any extent to impress his father and ensure his safety. The film which is certified A by CBFC is expected to have really gruesome action sequences and a runtime of more than 3 hours.

The film has Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as the leads with actors like Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and many more playing prominent parts. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 1st December 2023.

