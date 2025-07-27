Who is Madhampatty Rangaraj’s second wife Joy Crizildaa? Meet costume stylist who has worked with Thalapathy Vijay, know their age difference

Madhampatty Rangaraj, the actor and chef known for being the judge of Cooku with Comali, has made the headlines for personal reasons. The actor-chef recently tied the wedding knot to Joy Crizildaa and just hours later also announced they are expecting their first child. However, there is a lot of curiosity around who Joy Crizildaa is.

Advertisement

Who is Joy Crizildaa?

Joy Crizildaa is a costume designer and celebrity stylist known for working in Tamil cinema. According to a report by Nettv4u, Joy was born on August 28, 1988. Following her schooling, she obtained a degree in Visual Communications in Chennai.

While she was pursuing her studies, Crizildaa worked as an intern at Star TV and later on went to work on Captain TV. During her days as a producer, she understood her passion for fashion, which led her to become a costume designer.

Interested in designing, she pursued a diploma in Fashion Designing and began working in Tamil cinema with the movie Rajathandhiram. Following her debut venture, she worked in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jilla and designed outfits for him in the movie.

After her work in the Vijay-Mohanlal starrer, Joy Crizildaa has worked with several actors like Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, and Vishal, styling them. Over the years, Joy has worked as a costume designer in movies like Darling, Rekka, Miruthan, Velaikkaran, and many more.

Advertisement

Initially planning to become a film director, she did not manage to find success in the field, diverting her complete focus to the field of fashion. Apart from being a designer, she is also an entrepreneur and once started an Indian fashion design brand called Signature.

Moreover, Joy Crizildaa is said to have previously been married to Ponmagal Vandhal director JJ Fredrick in 2018, later divorcing in 2023.

What is the age difference between Madhampatty Rangaraj and Joy Crizildaa?

Joy Crizildaa was born on August 28, 1988, and is set to turn 37 this year. On the other hand, Madhampatty Rangaraj was born on April 2, 1983, making him 42 in 2025. They have an age difference of 5 years.

ALSO READ: Watch: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse offer prayers at Tirupati temple ahead of Kingdom release