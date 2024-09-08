WATCH: Jr NTR waves goodbye to fans at airport as he heads to Mumbai ahead of Devara trailer launch

Jr NTR is currently gearing up for the release of his film Devara co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Ahead of the film's grand premiere, the actor was spotted at the airport before heading to Mumbai. At the Hyderabad airport, Jr NTR had a brief interaction with his fans and waved them goodbye as left for the trailer launch of Devara.

The RRR looked dapper in a casual look. He opted for a black-colored hoodie teamed with blue jeans. Jr NTR completed his look with a pair of matching sunglasses and shoes.

Meanwhile, the trailer for the film Devara: Part 1 will be unveiled by Jr NTR on September 10. The announcement was made by the actor via his social media handles. Along with the release date announcement, he shared a striking new poster showcasing his rugged avatar.

The announcement was made on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to you and your family members. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! DEVARA TRAILER ON SEPT 10TH."

On the other hand, Jr NTR has wrapped up shooting for Koratala Siva's Devara. Sharing a photo from the sets of the film, he wrote, "Just wrapped my final shot for #Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September."

Reportedly, Jr NTR will play an intense role in Devara: Part 1. He will act as a protector who fights with the goons to ensure the safety of his village and its people. The movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan as the lead antagonist and Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will hit the big screens on September 27.



