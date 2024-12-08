Manchu Manoj files a police complaint against father Mohan Babu alleging assault?

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault and harassment.

It is no secret that there has been tension in the Manchu family over the years. However, things seem to have escalated as Manchu Manoj recently filed a complaint against his father, Mohan Babu. According to a report by Gulte, the former alleged that his father attacked him and his wife, Bhuma Mounika.

Manchu Manoj reportedly met with police officials and showed them his injuries. Meanwhile, Mohan Babu also filed a complaint against his son and claimed that he was attacked first. While authorities are investigating the matter, it has been speculated that the root cause may be a property dispute within the family. With both father and son filing cases against each other, further details are awaited.

In 2023, the feud between Manchu brothers Manoj and Vishnu took a serious turn as it reportedly became physical. The former had accused the Kannappa actor of misbehaving with his family members. The incident gained attention after the video was shared online.

In the video, Vishnu was allegedly seen trying to break into Manoj's house while two men attempted to stop him. Manoj was also heard saying, "This is how one behaves and beats up people by coming home." According to reports, Vishnu broke into the house and physically assaulted Manoj's family and relatives.

Take a look at the video below:

The dispute escalated after Manoj's marriage to Bhuma Mounika Reddy in 2023. Reports suggested that Vishnu disapproved of the wedding and felt out of place at the ceremony. Manoj and Bhuma Mounika had a small wedding attended by close family.

The Manchu family remained silent on the issue at the time. Their sister, Lakshmi, reportedly tried to mediate, but no resolution was announced. The brothers are half-siblings, sons of actor Mohan Babu. Vishnu and Lakshmi are from Mohan Babu's first marriage to Vidya Devi. After her demise, Mohan Babu married her younger sister, Nirmala Devi, who gave birth to Manoj.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or sexual assault, abuse, or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

