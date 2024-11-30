Kannappa’s December release pushed due to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2? Vishnu Manchu REACTS to buzz

Vishnu Manchu’s much-hyped mythological flick Kannappa, which also stars Prabhas, has been the talk of the town since its announcement. While the film was previously scheduled for a December release, the makers have finally locked it for April 2025. Recently, Manchu addressed whether this postponement was caused due to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 hitting cinemas in the same month.

During an event, Vishnu Manchu was asked if his film Kannappa’s December release date was pushed to make way for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

In response, the actor highlighted that both his and Allu Arjun’s films were being backed by the same distributors. However, he added that the rescheduling of the release date for his film was due to the pending VFX works.

He said, “We want to talk to the producers of big-budget films and give them space to release them.” The actor-filmmaker added, “We wanted to release Kannappa in August, but it was not possible. But we thought to bring it at least in December. But more VFX. Post-production work is not done yet.”

Manchu added that the makers are “looking to present a good film” to the masses. Hence, he said that they decided to go with the April 2025 release date as all the work would get completed.

Vishnu Manchu further mentioned that a special portion of Kannappa is still being shot in Paris and its footage will only be made available by the end of December. Therefore, the postponement of the film to the summer of 2025 was required.

Well, it was on November 25 when the final release date of Kannappa was announced by the makers. With a new date of April 25, 2025, the movie managed to escape a clash between two big releases by the end of this year, Pushpa 2 and Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

Coming to the film, Kannappa is based on a legend of a folklore in Hindu mythology, a figure of great strength who was the devotee of Lord Shiva.

Besides Vishnu Manchu, the film has also garnered considerable attention for the special cameos it is set to feature, including actors like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay Kumar.

