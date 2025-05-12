Viral Photo: Ram Charan and pet dog Rhyme get their wax statue at Madame Tussauds; Upasana and Chiranjeevi pose

Ram Charan was recently in London along with his family, ahead of the unveiling of his wax statue at the iconic Madame Tussauds museum. The RRR actor became the first Indian star to feature along with his pet dog, Rhyme.

In the pictures from the special inaugural ceremony held in London, the actor can be seen striking the same pose right beside his wax figurine. His pooch, Rhyme, was in his arms.

In another photo, Ram Charan is seen sitting next to his wax statue, surrounded by his wife Upasana Kamineni and parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela.

Ram’s parents were seen beaming with pride as they adored the wax figurine of their son. Meanwhile, Upasana was seen elegantly posing right behind Ram and joining everyone on the special occasion.

Check out the pictures here:

For the unversed, the Telugu superstar’s dog Rhyme is the second pet in the world to get a wax statue in its name. The first one was by Queen Elizabeth II’s pet corgi.

Speaking about Ram Charan’s wax statue, it resembles exact and minute details of the actor’s physical appearance. Placed on a sofa, RC is seen dressed in formals while Rhyme sits next to him on his lap.

Well, it is indeed a big moment for the actor who has gained momentous fame and success with his film front. Moreover, Ram Charan’s fans are going gaga over the special new achievement in his name.

In other news, Ram Charan has also been in London to attend a concert at the Royal Albert Hall, where his film RRR will be screened and celebrated. He is joined by his co-star Jr NTR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Coming back to his work front, Ram Charan is all set for his immediate next release, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports drama will feature Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. It will be released in March 2026.

