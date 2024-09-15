WATCH: Ram Charan's fans forcefully grab pet dog Rhyme from caretaker to click photos; netizens react

Ram Charan is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry, and his fan base is spread across the globe. Not only him, but fans are also affectionate about his family, including pet dog Rhyme. Recently, a video of his furry friend went viral on social media, wherein fans can be seen mobbing him to click photos.

In the viral video, Ram Charan's fans can be seen encircling Rhyme's caretaker in broad daylight to click some selfies. One of the fans even grabbed the actor's pet dog and forcefully posed for some photos. While Rhyme's caretaker insisted the person return the dog, he continued to neglect him until the photos were taken.

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, netizens were quick with their reactions. A fan wrote, "What the hell is this?" while another fan wrote, "RC gadu and rhyme, Mega ani fans anthe."

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana's pet dog Rhyme is a beloved part of the Konidela family. The couple often take their furry little friend on their family vacations and work-related trips alongside others. Ram Charan leaves no chance to express his love for his pet and keeps him closer to companionship.

A few months ago, they shared photos of Rhyme from their Thailand trip on his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank u Nana , Enjoyed a chilled vibe in Samui with my sister, Klin Kaara. loved swimming in the ocean & learning about elephant protection at the rescue camp. Big thanks to Pui and Getti for the amazing care & my new Thai cut!"

Check out the post below:

Ram Charan even traveled to Paris with Rhyme and gave him a tour of the Olympic Village. They even crossed paths with PV Sindhu, who had a blast playing with Rhyme. Ram Charan and Upasana leave no stone unturned to showcase their love for Rhyme, and it is quite evident from their social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani. On the other hand, he will start shooting for RC 16 alongside Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

