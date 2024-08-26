Ram Charan, wife Upasana share cutesy PICS of 'simple sweet' Janmashtami celebrations with daughter Klin Kaara and Rhyme

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela rejoiced during the Janmashtami celebrations today, August 26. The couple celebrated the joyous occasion with daughter Klin Kaara Konidel. They were also joined by their furry friend Rhyme.

Upasana took to her Instagram stories to share photos from her Janmashtami celebrations with her little one. The photos captured the essence of the festival and also reflected their devotion.

In the first photo, Upasana can be seen sitting on the floor with her daughter Kaara facing a beautifully decorated temple with Lord Krishna's idol adorned with vibrant flowers. The mother-daughter duo can be seen with an array of offerings arranged in front of them. Little Kaara looks adorable in a traditional outfit. Sharing the photo, Upasana wrote, "Amma & Kaara. Sweet simple puja time. #happyjanmashtami."

Meanwhile, in the second photo, Upasana and Klin Kaara are joined by Ram Charan and their pet dog Rhyme. The actor can be seen dressed casually for the festive occasion. On the other hand, the floor is marked with white footprints, symbolizing the arrival of Lord Krishna. The caption of the photo read, "Joined by Nana & Rhyme."

Later, Chiranjeevi's Surekha also joins the couple and offers her prayers with Klin Kaara.

Check out the photos below:

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Game Changer. The film directed by S Shankar features Kiara Advani as the leading lady. In the film, Ram Charan reportedly plays the role of an officer who fights corruption.

Following Game Changer, the actor will start shooting for RC16. The film will mark Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration with the RRR star. The film will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar will be seen playing a prominent role in the Ram Charan starrer. Other details about the highly anticipated project are still under wraps.

