WATCH: Samantha turns heads with her infectious smile as she attends event in relaxed denim jeans and jersey shirt

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a leading figure in the Indian film industry, is currently preparing for the release of her new web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. As excitement builds around the project, she recently made a chic appearance at an event. A video of her appearance is now gaining significant attention on social media.

In the video, Samantha exudes confidence in a semi-casual outfit featuring a grey polo shirt with a small logo on the chest, paired with light blue denim jeans that have a relaxed fit. Her look is enhanced by black-rimmed glasses, adding a sophisticated touch to her casual style.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an impressive lineup of upcoming projects. Samantha is set to appear in the Hindi language web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The show is a spin-off of the 2023 series Citadel, which featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Samantha will play the role of Honey, the mother of Nadia, who was briefly mentioned in the first season of Citadel. The series promises a thrilling blend of spy action and a heartwarming love story set in the vibrant 90s backdrop.

Samantha is also making her comeback to the silver screen with the film Bangaram, which she is also producing under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. On her 37th birthday, she announced the project and shared an intriguing animated teaser poster featuring her in a saree holding a double-barrel gun. The film is expected to be a gritty action crime thriller.

Advertisement

Celebrated filmmaker Atlee, known for his blockbuster films like Theri, is currently working on his upcoming project with Allu Arjun. While details about the film are still under wraps, reports suggest that Samantha is in talks to be a part of this highly anticipated movie.

If the collaboration materializes, it will mark a reunion between Samantha and Atlee, who previously worked together in Theri.

ALSO READ: 5 red sarees from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s closet that brides-to-be must take inspiration from