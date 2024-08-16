5 red sarees from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s closet that brides-to-be must take inspiration from

If you’re a bride and tired of looking for the perfect red saree for your D-Day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be the right person to guide you. The Khushi actress has always wowed us with her impeccable fashion sense and grace. The actress’ stunning red saree looks can be everything you need to shine on your special day.

Whether you’re planning a traditional puja or a sangeet night, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sparkling and striking choices are a must-try. The actress’ every red look features rich fabrics and detailed embroidery, adding a glamorous touch. So, for your best wedding look, we have got you a style guide with 5 best red saree looks inspired by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Crimson Red Saree

Sometimes, simple is gorgeous, and Samantha’s crimson-red saree look is the perfect example. The actress took to her Instagram to flaunt her beautiful crimson-red saree look, which captured fans' hearts. With no heavy embellishments, her saree choice featured golden work, perfect for the bride looking for subtle work.

Samantha styled her saree with a bindi and gold earrings, which exuded her traditionalism. The actress completed her look with minimal makeup and a side-parted bun, leaving a few strands loose.

To add a bridal touch, you can style this saree with heavy jewelry like a golden necklace, bangles, and a nose ring, giving it a royal touch.

Sequined Red Saree

Shine all night in Samantha Ruth Pradhu's sparkling red saree look, perfect for rocking your cocktail party. The actress donned a sparkling red saree with intricate designs that captured everyone’s attention. She paired her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse and a stone-studded choker.

Samantha complemented her look with glossy lips and smokey eyes, perfect for a glamorous look. Instead of typing up her hair, the actress chose to flaunt her short hair with a side partition.

Recreate this look by adding statement earrings and bracelets. You can also try a sleek ponytail to avoid getting distracted by your loose hair and fully enjoy your cocktail party.

Thigh-High Slit Red Saree

For a glamorous look, try Samantha’s thigh-high slit saree, which will leave the guests amazed. Samantha adorned a skirt with a thigh-high slit as a saree. She styled her outfit with a full-sleeve blouse and dupatta, giving it a saree-like touch. The actress kept it minimal without pushing too hard with her diamond stud earrings and black heels. Samantha finished her look with red lips and defined brows.

With statement earrings and sparkling makeup, this look is ideal for dancing your heart out on your sangeet night.

Chiffon Red Saree

For a not-so-heavy look, Samantha’s red chiffon saree might be something you’re looking for a subtle look. The actress glowed in her floral red chiffon saree, styled gorgeously with a deep V-neck blouse. She kept her look minimal with a bindi and red stone-studded choker. Samantha kept her hair loose, complementing her look with cherry lips and smokey eyes.

If this saree has caught your attention, you can style it with heavy earrings and statement bracelets. Instead of keeping your hair loose, you can play with it, trying some new styles like ponytails or classy buns.

Ruffled Red Saree

Skip the boring, and try Samantha’s ruffled red saree look paired glamorously with a heavily embellished blouse. For a stylish appearance, Samatha added a heavy choker and curls to her short hair. The saree’s red hue exudes elegance and grace, making it perfect for the bride who wants to rock their wedding ceremonies stylishly. The actress enhanced her look with bold lips, blushy cheeks, and defined brows.

You can also complete this look by adding beautiful earrings, making a grand entrance to your special function.

Your wedding is your moment to shine and dazzle, so if you’re hoping to wear something stylish but timeless in red, Samantha’s red-hot looks are worth trying.

Which Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s red saree looks do you want to recreate for your wedding? Let us know in the comments.

