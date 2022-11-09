Yashoda: True story plot to Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting emotional at promotions, all about the film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be back on the big screen after two years with her upcoming film Yashoda, which is set for release this Friday. The film will also mark her entry in Hindi as it is set for a pan-Indian release in five languages. The posters, teaser, and trailer have created a great buzz and movie buffs are hoping for a power-packed performance from Samantha. Directed by duo Hari and Harish, the film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies and also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and playing pivotal roles. Well, if you are excited about Samantha's starrer as much as we are, take a look at all the details about Yashoda.

Yashoda's plot is based on a true incident In an exclusive chat with us, director duo Hari and Harish confirmed that the film is based on a true incident. "The backdrop of the story is about a crime which is happening without the knowledge of anyone in society. The crime which we are showing is based on a true incident but we have added some psychological thriller flavour to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes the plot." Playing a surrogate in this gritty, edge-of-the-seat action thriller, Yashoda is helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The film will feature Samantha as the surrogate mother Yashoda, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage.

Thriller, suspense, and action Yes, you will get to see action as well in Yashoda. Samantha will be seen performing power-packed action sequences in Yashoda, from judo to kickboxing to boxing, to name a few. With Yashoda, Samantha is collaborating with Yannick Ben for the second time, after their first association for ‘The Family Man’, recently the stunt choreographer heaped praises on the leading lady for her dedication and devotion. The actress said that the most challenging part of shooting for Yashoda was the action sequences.

Yashoda- Women-centric film Samantha is one such actress in the South, who has managed to entertain the audience just with a good story and great performance as we have seen with her 2019 film Oh Baby. Now, yet again, she is back with a women-centric film Yashoda and the expectations are sky-high. The actress opened up about female-driven scripts and said they have become the new flavour. She added, "I have been in this industry for 12 years now and I can see that female-driven scripts have become the new flavour and women are rising with the occasion. In hero films, you only get a certain type of role to play but in women-driven movies, it is more challenging to work for interesting roles." Never before explored genre/topic- Surrogacy Samantha is playing the role of surrogate. Yashoda happens to be one of the surrogate mothers, who joins a facility, which takes care of several other surrogate mothers, who are hired to birth the children of influential people. The film captures sheds light on a conspiracy in a world where commercial surrogacy is.

Samantha kicks off promotions despite ill health Ahead of the release of Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicked off movie promotions with a series despite her ill health. In a recent interview for Yashoda, Samantha spoke in detail about her Myositis recovery and how she is coping. She explained, "As I said earlier, there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It's been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don't. It's an autoimmune condition. It's draining and tiring. I've always been a fighter and I will fight."