Starship Ent to debut new girl group KiiiKiii 4 years after IVE; social media channels launched with bold Gen Z concept

In a thrilling announcement, STARSHIP Entertainment has officially revealed its first rookie girl group since IVE’s debut in 2021: KiiiKiii. The agency surprised fans on February 10 by launching the group’s official social media accounts, offering a glimpse into their distinct identity through a fresh and unconventional promotional strategy.

From the outset, KiiiKiii’s debut campaign has captured the public’s attention with its striking and avant-garde approach. The group's social media rollout showcases a visually immersive experience that resonates with Gen Z’s affinity for aesthetic innovation and digital storytelling.

On Instagram, KiiiKiii’s profile exhibits a mysterious yet meticulously curated set of images: rings, shoes, and books, all adorned with the group’s name. Each post seems to hint at symbolism, sparking curiosity about the group’s identity and concept. The profile picture on X as well as Instagram posts suggests that KiiiKiii will feature a five-member lineup: Kya, Subin, Sumin, Jiyu and Haum. Meanwhile, TikTok has become a key platform in the group’s promotional arsenal, featuring unconventional teasers, including a Mohawk with the name ‘KiiiKiii’ shaved into it and pencils carved to spell out the group’s moniker.

The buildup reached new heights with the release of an intriguing teaser video. The short clip depicts a hammer striking a keyboard, followed by bursts of laughter before concluding with the words "COMING SOON", leaving fans eager for more clues about the group's debut.

While specific details regarding KiiiKiii’s lineup, music style, and official debut date remain undisclosed, the group is already generating significant buzz. Given STARSHIP Entertainment’s track record of producing successful acts, including SISTAR, WJSN, MONSTA X, CRAVITY, and IVE, expectations for KiiiKiii are sky-high.

Netizens speculate that the group will embrace a next-generation approach to K-pop. STARSHIP Entertainment hinted at this direction in a statement, saying, “KiiiKiii will introduce a fresh perspective in K-pop, fusing cutting-edge visuals with innovative music for today’s ever-evolving audience. We hope fans will show great anticipation and support as KiiiKiii embarks on this new journey”, as reported by Soompi.

