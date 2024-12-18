'Stop copying BTS': Vietnamese singer accused of plagiarising Jungkook's Standing Next to You; fans angry as producer ridicules K-pop idol

Vietnamese pop singer Hùng Huỳnh (also known as Gemini) is embroiled in a plagiarism controversy after ARMYs spotted that his latest release has an uncanny resemblance to Jungkook's Standing Next to You, which was released in 2023. Fans noticed that not only did his song have a similar melody to the BTS member's chart-topper, but the music video and dance choreography seemed to be completely copied.

On December 18, the internet engaged in an intense discussion after many discovered the similarities between Hùng Huỳnh's song Chẳng Thể Nhắm Mắt and Jungkook's Standing Next to You. Vietnamese ARMYs were the first to point out the uncanny resemblance that took the intent by storm. Fans pointed out that the melody of the son, especially the chorus part seems to be copied from the BTS member's GOLDEN track. However, the plagiarism allegations were fueled further by the music video. Many noticed that Hùng Huỳnh dance choreography is extremely similar to Jungkook's Standing Next to You. In particular, the Vietnamese pop singer wore a white t-shirt while dancing in the MV, which reminded fans of the performance version of the BTS member's song.

Fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to present a side-by-side comparison of the two music videos, while others dropped in to discuss the plagiarism controversy. In addition, ARMYs also started trending the 'Stop copying BTS' hashtag, trying to draw BIGHIT Music's attention.

Advertisement

However, the situation escalated quickly when many noticed that Kewtiie, the producer of the Vietnamese song took a dig at Jungkook. Following the plagiarism accusations, he took to his social media handle and shared a picture of Michael Jackson with the caption, "Everything comes from here, why so tense?”

Fans believed that he was trying to retaliate by accusing Jungkook of copying MJ instead. However, it is already known that in Standing Next to You, the K-pop idol paid homage to the late pop legend, so the unnecessary counter-attack from the Vietnamese producer further angered ARMYs.

BIGHIT MUSIC is yet to react to the situation.

Standing Next to You was released as the title track for Jungkook's debut solo album GOLDEN. The song broke many records, rising to become one of the greatest K-pop releases ever.

ALSO READ: 2024 MBC Drama Awards: When the Phone Rings' Yoo Yeon Seok-Chae Soo Bin, Knight Flower's Lee Jong Won-Honey Lee, more earn Best Couple nominations