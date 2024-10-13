Stray Kids' Bang Chan joins BLACKPINK's Lisa in flirty and giggly Moonlit Floor dance challenge; Watch

Stary Kids' Bang Chan joined BLACKPINK's Lisa for the Moonlit Floor challenge. The 97 liners showed off their fun and giggly side for the dance challenge. Lisa dropped her new single Moonlit Floor earlier this October. She also unveiled the performance video for the track.

On October 13, BLACKPINK's Lisa shared the video of her and Stary Kids' Bang Chan as they took on the Moonlit Floor challenge. The idols were all giggly and flirty as they danced to the romantic track.

Watch BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stray Kids' Bang Chan take on the Moonlit Floor challenge below.

The idol had given a glance of the song during her 2024 Global Citizen Festival stage at New York City’s Central Park and performed Moonlit Floor ahead of its release. The all-English track samples the 1997 song Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer. The song had been catching the attention of fans even before its release, as many believe that the lyrics 'Green-eyed French Boy got me trippin' hint at her rumored relationship with CEO of LVMH Watches, Frédéric Arnault.

The idol will be making her debut as an actress as she will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand.

Stray Kids was formed through a reality show in 2017. It consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. In March 2018, they officially made their debut with the EP I Am Not. The group also collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth for their track Lose My Breath, which was released on May 10. The dynamic group also flaunted their fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.

Bang Chan is the leader of Stray Kids.

