Sweet Home 2: Everything to know about cast, plot, release date, and more of upcoming sequel

Song Kang-led apocalyptic K-creature series, Sweet Home is all set to return with its sequel in December, after the global success of its first season, back in 2020.

Set in a realm where human desires transform into horrifying creatures, Season 2 of Sweet Home continues the journey of Green Home survivors and Hyun Su, as they grapple to stay alive in unfamiliar surroundings, all while encountering enigmatic entities and unexplained phenomena.

Netflix Korea announces Sweet Home 2

The announcement poster for Sweet Home 2 showcases a decrepit baseball stadium, providing the setting for the forthcoming season's storyline.

The primary characters are compelled to explore the external world, leaving behind the Green Home, where they had previously battled monsters. Meanwhile, Song Kang, who reprises his role as Hyun Su is seen being transported to an enigmatic destination inside a cage.

While survivors persist in their struggle against the looming threat of monsterization and marauding groups of monsters, the question arises: Can Hyun Su truly be the savior capable of rescuing everyone from this nightmarish predicament?

Here’s what we know about Sweet Home 2

Derived from the widely acclaimed self-titled webtoon, Sweet Home made its worldwide premiere on Netflix in December 2020. The inaugural season revolved around the character, Cha Hyun Su (portrayed by Song Kang), an introverted high school student who relocated to a fresh apartment complex known as Green Home. Amid a dire situation where people transformed into creatures mirroring their innermost yearnings, Hyun Su overcame his reserved nature to rescue those in peril.

Now, in the creation of a distinctive storyline, that extends beyond the source webtoon, director Lee Eung Bok collaborated closely with writer Kim Kanbi, engaging in extensive dialogues regarding the latent concepts within the original webtoon and the expanded universe developed in the upcoming season.

While the inaugural season conveyed a sense of apprehension and dread within the confined spaces of Green Home, Season 2 will take place in a more expansive setting, ushering in an entirely fresh ensemble of characters and monsters.

Who are the actors joining the cast and plot of Sweet Home season 2

Netflix has officially announced that the majority of the core cast, including Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si, and Park Gyu Young, are set to reprise their roles in the second season of Sweet Home.

While viewers will see Go Min Si as the headstrong former ballerina Lee Eun Yoo in season 2 below, her brother, the former medical student Lee Eun Hyuk (Lee Do Hyun) might be missed.

Though Eun Hyuk's foreboding concluding moment in season 1 suggested his demise, the destiny of the cherished genius character remains to be known.

Sweet Home Season 1 received accolades from both enthusiasts and the media, earning global acclaim with awards at prestigious events like the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) and the 3rd Asia Contents Awards. It not only pioneered the K-creature genre but also nurtured a dedicated and passionate fan following.

Now, it is to be seen if Sweet Home 2, which is set to premiere on Netflix on December 1, receives the massive response its prequel earned.

Like Sweet Home? Check out these shows

Though Sweet Home emerges as an unprecedented K-creature drama, here are some thriller recommendations to binge while we await the release of Sweet Home 2.

Happiness: Starring Han Hyo Joo and Park Hyung Sik, Happiness is an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in a time in which infectious diseases have become the new normal.

All of Us are Dead: A multi-starrer high school drama wherein the school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak and the trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.

The Silent Sea: With Bae Doona and Gong Yoo as its lead, the drama takes us through a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, in which the space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.

Duty After School: Another multi-starrer science fiction thriller that depicts all students across the country fighting against unidentified objects ahead of the CSAT and fighting for extra points.

Hellbound: Helmed by Yeon Sang-ho, Hellbound is a South Korean dark fantasy streaming television series, based on a webtoon of the same name.

Stranger: It’s a Bae Doona and Lee Jun Hyuk starrer that takes us through the journey of how with the help of a gutsy female detective, a prosecutor who has almost lost the ability to feel emotions tackles a strange murder case amid political corruption.

The Guest: Featuring Kim Dong-Wook, Kim Jae-uk, and Jung Eun-chae, this drama is about the story of a psychic, a priest, and a detective who share a tragic past and join forces to take down a powerful spirit that's driven by bloodthirst.

