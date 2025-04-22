Tastefully Yours Trailer: Kang Ha Neul-Go Min Si mix spoonful of love, dash of humor and pinch of chaos; watch

Get ready to feast your eyes—Tastefully Yours has just dropped its much-anticipated trailer on April 22, 2025, and it’s bursting with flavors of romance, rivalry, irresistible charm and, of course, chaos! Starring the charismatic Kang Ha Neul and the ever-talented Go Min Si, this upcoming kitchen rom-com is all set to bring viewers a fresh blend of humor, heart, and haute cuisine.

Advertisement

Set in the picturesque city of Jeonju, Tastefully Yours follows Han Beom Woo (played by Kang Ha Neul), a wealthy chaebol heir whose latest mission is to hunt down secret recipes to inherit his family’s food corporation. His path leads him to Mo Yeon Joo (played by Go Min Si), a headstrong, no-nonsense chef running a humble, one-table restaurant without a signboard. Sparks fly as their worlds collide—he’s polished and privileged, she’s stubborn and street-smart, and together they find themselves in a deliciously complicated business and romantic partnership.

The trailer kicks off with Beom Woo quietly watching Yeon Joo work her magic in the kitchen, expertly chopping and plating dishes. With a determined whisper, “I have to have her,” he sets his plan in motion. Enter Beom Woo in classic chaebol style — sharp suit, dark sunglasses, and a smug business card presentation declaring, “This is who I am.” But Yeon Joo’s fierce energy flips the dynamic immediately. With one line—“If“ you’re really working here, I’ll consider it”—she takes control, setting the stage for a fiery clash of pride, skill, and attraction.

Advertisement

Fans are already loving the chemistry between Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si, with the drama teasing a playful, war-like romance packed with kitchen tension and flirtatious battles. Tastefully Yours promises to serve the perfect blend of love, rivalry, and culinary passion.

Mark your calendars—Tastefully Yours is set to premiere on May 12, 2025, at 6:30 PM KST on Genie TV, with streaming available on Netflix for Indian audiences. This 10-episode series promises to be a wild ride filled with hilarious mishaps, confusing misunderstandings, heart-fluttering romance, and feel-good moments—the perfect recipe to shake off those dreaded Monday blues and break free from Tuesday’s monotony.

ALSO READ: Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si's Tastefully Yours to premiere in May; character details out with new still release