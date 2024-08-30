The Asia Contents Awards, Global OTT Awards: Byeon Woo Seok nominated for newcomer, Park Bo Young, Kim Hye Yoon for lead actor, more

The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2024 is celebrating its 6th anniversary this year. Launched in 2019 to foster the growth of the Asian content industry, the awards have garnered a total of 201 submissions from 16 countries this year. After a rigorous evaluation by 12 preliminary judges from around the world, 41 works from 10 countries have been selected as the final nominees in 11 competitive categories.

The final winners will be chosen by a panel of seven international jurors: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Alice Ko, Baek Mi Kyoung, An Eunmi, Matsuba Naohiko, Max Michael, and Ellen Y.D. Kim. Their involvement is expected to heighten anticipation for the award results.

The nominees for The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2024 are below-

Best Creative

Daily Dose of Sunshine

A Killer Paradox

Best OTT Original

Boyhood

Death’s Game

Uncle Samsik

Best Reality & Variety

The Community: Tensions Under

The Roof Earth Arcade’s Vroom Vroom

Jinny’s Kitchen 2

Best Director

Lim Dae Hyung, Jeon Go Woon (LTNS)

Park Hoon Jung (The Tyrant)

Best Writer

Ju Hwa Mi (THE ATYPICAL FAMILY)

Park Kyung Su (The Whirlwind)

Best Lead Actor (Male)

Im Siwan (Boyhood)

Choi Woo Shik (A Killer Paradox)

Cho Jin Woong (NO WAY OUT: THE ROULETTE)

Best Lead Actor (Female)

Park Bo Young (Daily Dose of Sunshine),

Kim Hye Yoon (Lovely Runner)

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Lee Hee Jun (A Killer Paradox)

Ahn Jae Hong (Mask Girl)

Lee Kwang Soo (NO WAY OUT: THE ROULETTE)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Yeom Hye Ran (Mask Girl),

Kim Hyoung Seo (The Worst of Evil)

Best Newcomer Actor (Male)

Chae Jong Hyeop (Eye Love You)

Kim Yo Han (A Killer Paradox)

Byeon Woo Seok (Lovely Runner)

Best Newcomer Actor (Female)

Jeon So Nee (Parasyte: The Grey)

Jo Yoonsu (The Tyrant)

Tiffany Young (Uncle Samsik)

Best Visual Effects

Death’s Game

Parasyte: The Grey

Best Original Song

Sonagi/ Sudden Shower (Lovely Runner)

Some of the other nominees include Win Metawin from Thailand, who is nominated for Best Newcomer Actor (Male), and ENIGMA, also from Thailand, which is up for Best Creative. From India, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is nominated for Best OTT Original, while Wedding.con is in the running for Best Reality & Variety. Additionally, Sakai Masato from Japan is nominated for Best Lead Actor (Male) for his role in VIVANT. These nominations showcase a diverse range of talent and creativity across the region.

