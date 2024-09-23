Stray Kids’ Felix promises to protect ‘children’s pure happiness’ as new UNICEF Korea goodwill ambassador

Felix, the popular K-pop idol and member of the worldwide renowned K-pop boy group Stray Kids has been appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the Korean Committee of UNICEF marking a great achievement for him. In his promise, the Stray Kids member promised to protect children’s happiness.

On September 21, 2024, Felix of Stray Kids attended his appointment ceremony as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF Korea at JYP Entertainment’s headquarters. The Stray Kids member that day expressed his encouragement for his appointment by saying that he wants to “protect the happiness of all children.”

On that day, Felix added that he was grateful for his appointment and stated that he is “thankful” for all the love he receives from the fans and wants to give all of his strength in sharing “that love with children.”

Meanwhile, Jo Mi Jin the Secretary General of the Korean Committee for UNICEF praised Felix and commended the Stray Kids member for consistently embodying the value of “sharing” in his life and noted that “his heartfelt actions” have been an inspiration to many. She added that they look forward to the positive influence Felix will have as a strong supporter of the children worldwide.

UNICEF has previously appointed various global icons as their goodwill ambassadors who contribute to society in different ways. And to mark their 30th anniversary, they chose Felix as the newest ambassador.

UNICEF Korea also highlighted that Felix’s past contributions like his donation of 150 million KRW (approximately 125,000 USD) greatly helped in improving children’s nutrition and sanitation. He also previously visited Laos to support the growth and well-being of children around the world.

Felix who is also known by his full name Felix Yongbok Lee is an Australian rapper, singer, and noted member of Stray Kids. He debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group Stray Kids on March 25, 2018, with the EP I am NOT.

Felix is wildly popular for his deep voice, breathtaking vocals, and striking visuals. In fashion, he was announced as the ambassador of the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton in August 2023. Most recently, he was spotted having an adorable interaction with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

