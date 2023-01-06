THE BOYZ to make their awaited comeback in February; 3 tracks by the group to add to your playlist

On Januray 5th, It was confirmed that THE BOYZ will make a comeback with a new album in February. It is the first time THE BOYZ has released a new album in six months since their 7th mini album 'BE AWARE' released in August 2022. It has been two months since the special single song 'All About You' in December of the same year. In particular, member Eric, who was unable to participate in the previous title song 'WHISPER' due to a hiatus due to health reasons in March of last year, will also return with this album.

In September of 2022, the agency IST Entertainment announced through the official fancafe, “After discussing with the artist himself (Eric), we decided that there was no problem in preparing for a comeback, and we will accelerate preparations for the next album and return to activities.” THE BOYZ, who debuted in 2017 and established themselves as a 4th generation trend, held concerts in major cities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia through their first world tour 'The Bizon' last year, and entered the KSPO Dome (former Gymnastics Stadium) in Seoul Olympic Park. showed an extension of the back. Since then, the 7th mini album has topped the domestic album chart and the United World chart.

Whisper:

With 'Whisper', it topped the domestic music charts, topped the iTunes top album charts in 16 countries, and entered the Japanese Line music chart. In addition, they were active by winning two gold medals on music shows. Attention is focusing on what kind of music THE BOYZ, who has expanded their influence through such diverse activities, will present in this new album. They are currently working on the final stages for the release of their new album.

2023 DEOBI University Orientation:

On January 6th, THE BOYZ will release their own content video, '2023 DEOBI University Orientation', on December 8th at 12:00 PM KST on their YouTube channel and other social media outlets. '2023 DEOBI University Orientation' is an ambitious content prepared for fans by THE BOYZ, who have been busy with their recent 5th anniversary, and is a self-contained entertainment show in which each member breaks down into new student sub-characters from various departments.

In the video, the freshmen THE BOYZ will conduct a variety of situational dramas, from a face-to-face ceremony to get to know each other to a recreational game to promote friendship, and you will be able to see the unique charm of those who are different from being on stage. In particular, as THE BOYZ transformed into college freshmen, they are expected to arouse excitement with their near-perfect college student visuals, even wearing the 'Gwajam (unique jumper with the logo of the university department)' that can only be found at 'DEOBI University'.

Eric’s Song:

On December 22nd, THE BOYZ released member Eric's third non-regular song '4:03 (Jet Lag)' through the global music platform SoundCloud. This song is a non-regular soundtrack released about a year after Eric released 'OMW' last year. Eric's '4:03 (Jet Lag)', which contains a message to all The B's (the official fandom) who love THE BOYZ, conveys his longing for the fans and his longing to see them through heartfelt lyrics, presenting a warm sensibility.

In particular, the lyrics such as 'Go back and tell love to LA Love And Love', 'I can't adapt because I'm stuck in jet lag without you', and 'I want to dream of you while sleeping' enhance the lyrical atmosphere of the song. Doubling it and getting a good response. In particular, THE BOYZ has become a 'global trend' by continuously lifting trophies at the '11th Gaon Chart Music Awards', '2022 K Global Heart Dream Awards', '2022 The Fact Music Awards' and '2022 Asian Artist Awards' this year. proving its strength. THE BOYZ will appear at the '2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon' held at Gocheok Sky Dome on December 24th, and will decorate a special year-end special stage with the band Jaurim.

Here are some songs by THE BOYZ to add to your playlist:

The Stealer

THE BOYZ transformed into a deadly 'heart stealer' that steals hearts through the new song 'The Stealer', showing the most dazzling achievements since their debut in digital music and albums as well as music broadcasting and global music, showing the K-pop market It has stood tall as a 'popular group' that draws attention. The song is upbeat, fun and dance-centric.

THRILL RIDE

THRILL RIDE is a unique hip-hop genre song with an addictive sound and a dynamic composition that stands out as a unique summer song. THE BOYZ, who returned with the new song 'THRILL RIDE', achieved 3 gold medals on music broadcasts after their comeback with their cool and energetic charm.

REVEAL

REVEAL is a pop R&B song based on progressive house, and you can see the two-sided charm of THE BOYZ. The music video was directed by Cho Bum Jin, who worked with big artists such as EXO and SEVENTEEN. THE BOYZ showed off their extraordinary potential by topping the iTunes K-pop album charts in three countries, including the UK, Switzerland and Denmark.

ALSO READ: WATCH: GOT7’s BamBam wittily wishes JAY B on his birthday; 3 Best moments of JAY B as a leader

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which track did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.