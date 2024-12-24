The Haunted Palace special teaser: BTOB's Yook Sungjae and WJSN's Bona's romance gets interrupted by 8-feet tall evil spirit

BTOB's Yook Sungjae and WJSN's Bona are currently gearing up for the 2025 premiere of their upcoming drama The Haunted Palace. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, the first look has been unveiled, raising anticipation for their chemistry and individual performances.

On December 21, at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards, the channel unveiled a bunch of teasers for their upcoming dramas. Among them was The Haunted Palace, a fantasy rom-com, set in the backdrop of the Joseon dynasty.

The teaser unearthed Yook Sungjae embodying Yoon Gap and Bona as Yeo Ri. They are each other's first love. As they reunite after a long time, they decide to walk their paths together. There's one more person who joins them- Kim Young Kwang as Gang Cheol Yi, an imugi who holds grudges against the king. However, only Yeo Ri, who is a shaman, can see him.

The teaser then reveals the malevolent spirit taking over Yoon Gap's body to execute his revenge on the royal family in Hanyang. With this, Yoon Gap's behavior changes completely, endangering his relationship with Yeo Ri. When she finally realizes what exactly happened, she decides to help him get rid of the imugi inside.

On the other hand, Kim Ji Hoon, who portrays King Yi Sung gets ready to battle the evil spirit who has been targeting him. What he doesn't know is that the imugi has returned to his original 8-feet tall body.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser here:

In The Haunted Palace, Yook Sungjae portrays Yoon Gap, the royal library inspector and the son of a concubine. Bona is seen as Yeo Ri, the only granddaughter of a powerful shaman. She also harbors special skills and on the king's request, she uses them to get rid of the imugi.

On the other hand, Kim Ji Hoon, known for portraying many antagonist characters, takes over the complex role of the Josen king, a reformist monarch dreaming of a great nation. Kim Young Kwang makes a cameo as the imugi before it takes over Yoo Gap's body.

With this stellar cast ensemble, The Haunted Palace is now set to premiere in 2025.

ALSO READ: When the Stars Gossip stills: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin and more show levels to their zero-gravity mission in upcoming space romance