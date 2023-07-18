The Killing Vote: Lim Ji Yeon, Park Hae Jin and Park Sung Woong star in new hardboiled thriller drama stills

'The Killing Vote', which will be released at 9:00 PM KST on Thursday, August 10th, is a public participation judgment show. It portrays the tale of following capital punishment made by an obscure individual who directs a voting session online on horrible criminals and executes the death penalty. It is based on a popular webtoon with the same name, which has received 130 million views and has been serially published on Kakao Webtoon and Kakao Page.

The Killing Vote starring Lim Ji Yeon, Park Hae Jin and Park Sung Woong:

The stunning setting that 'individuals' vote to choose whether or not to execute somebody' had a profound effect and stimulated interest simultaneously. In point of fact, numerous heinous criminals have deftly evaded the law. We feel for the suffering of the victims and their loved ones and sympathize with them when we hear the news about them. The Killing Vote' is a show that poses the question, 'What if I was given the right to live and die for vicious criminals who escaped the judgment of the law?'. The public capital punishment vote itself is a dream setting that is unthinkable truly and ought to never exist. Because of this, the drama The Killing Vote has the potential to offer viewers greater vicarious satisfaction and catharsis. In addition, if you sympathize with the drama, you will ask yourself, "What is the appropriate definition of capital punishment?" The Killing Vote stands out from obvious thriller dramas that tell different stories because of this.

The Killing Vote:

Park Hae Jin, who plays Kim Moo Chan and has strong acting skills and a charm that can't be replaced, Park Sung Woong, who plays Kwon Seok Joo and is known as the best actor. Lim Ji Yeon, who plays Joo Hyun, has risen to the top of the list of the hottest actors of 2023 with performances that are among the best of all time. Furthermore, the most grounded actors of all ages met up for 'The Killing Vote'.

