The Trunk Early Review: Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin’s mystery romance instantly hooks viewers with dark secrets and nuanced storytelling

Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin’s new mystery romance The Trunk has finally premiered. The limited series surprised us with visually-packed storytelling, a refreshing take on the noir genre. From strong characters to intriguing storytelling, the series is bound to hook you instantly from the very first episode.

The Trunk early review

Name: The Trunk

Premiere date: November 29, 2024

Cast: Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun Jin, Jung Yun Ha, Jo I Geon, Kim Dong Won, Lee Jung Eun, Joo Min Kyung, Hong Woo Jin, Uhm Ji Won

Director: Kim Gyu Tae

Writer: Park Eun Young

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Mystery, Psychological, Romance

Where to watch: Netflix

The Trunk plot synopsis

Based on the original novel of the same name by author Kim Ryeo Ryeong, this new mystery romance depicts the story of a contract marriage that turns into something sinister after a limited-edition trunk is discovered at a crime site.

The story unfolds with a very tortured and wealthy music producer Han Jeong Won, played by the brilliant Gong Yoo. From childhood trauma to a dark past and failed marriage, the man is living an impossible life popping pills to get some sleep.

When we first meet him in this devastating stage, his ex-wife Lee Seo Yeon (Jung Yun Ha) has already moved on with a younger husband, dodging his calls for her new romantic getaway.

Lee Seo Yeon also wants him to marry someone else, but there’s a twist and that’s where Noh In Ji (Seo Hyun Jin) enters the story. In an extreme way of taking a break from their relationship, Han Jeong Won’s unfaithful ex-wife forces him into a contract marriage with Noh In Ji, an employee of NM, an agency specializing in wife-for-hire arrangements.

However, he hasn’t moved on a bit, in his own words he is like a ‘dog without his owner’, on the other hand, this seems like a way of Lee Seo Yeon controlling him, given she enjoys that he is unable to get over their marriage. Things start to change when Han Jeong Won’s new wife does something unexpected for him.

The Trunk’s strongest points

The Trunk is characterized as a psychological genre, and much of its story unfolds through intricate details, which helps hook viewers for the long haul. Each character is crafted with complex layers that are bound to spark curiosity.

One aspect that immediately grabs your attention is how the creators carefully make it clear that no one in this story is entirely sane, making it far more compelling than a typical hero-villain mystery.

It’s almost impossible to stop watching the series once you begin. If nothing about it catches your eye (in which case, we are definitely judging you), the actors’ organic performances are sure to keep you seated. At the forefront is a very familiar face: Gong Yoo. Known for his brilliant screen presence and diverse range, he’s the hitmaker behind Train to Busan, Coffee Prince, Goblin, and more acclaimed Korean releases.

But through the character Han Jeong Won, we see a side of Gong Yoo that is almost never seen before. He fully embodies the character, and through his micro-expressions and inseparable emotions, it becomes easy to forget his stardom and see him as a depressed, impossible man. Seo Hyun Jin is equally brilliant. Noh In Ji, her character, is almost impossible to read, and the actress ensures the mystery remains intact, offering just a glimpse when necessary.

Jung Yun Ha, Jo I Geon, Kim Dong Wo, and other supporting actors add layers of depth with their meticulous performances.

Last but not least, the cinematography elevates the essence of The Trunk, giving it an almost noir touch that evokes memories of some of the greatest mystery releases from around the world.

The Trunk’s weakest points

Right from the very first episode, the series makes it clear that it’s not for impatient viewers, demanding nothing less than a long attention span. It’s steeped in mystery, and one has to wait longer than usual to piece together what’s happening. While it’s undeniably a slow-burn series, there are moments where certain elements could have been unraveled faster to add more nuance and maintain the momentum.

The story’s non-linear structure is another challenge. While this style of storytelling has gained explosive popularity recently, The Trunk occasionally struggles to execute it seamlessly. The sudden jumps between multiple timelines, often without any clear indication, can be frustrating and hard to follow at times.

That said, the disoriented storytelling begins to feel more purposeful as the series progresses. If you can bear with it through the first two episodes, we promise it gets better as you start to grasp what’s actually happening and what’s yet to unfold.

The Trunk final early review verdict

This Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin starrer is definitely our new favorite show on Netflix. From compelling storytelling to unique mysteries and much more, the series handles each element skillfully, instantly letting viewers know what to expect.

The evolving dynamic between each character is carefully crafted, especially the relationship between Han Jeong Won and Noh In Ji. As their contract marriage slowly develops into something more, we can sense the romance building. But the bigger question is: will it last? After all, the mysterious trunk discovered near a frozen lake belongs to one of them.

