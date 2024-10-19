THROWBACK: When Kim Ji Won channeled her inner Indian, wearing saree and hilariously proposing a cop in Hindi

In today’s throwback episode, let’s revisit the iconic episode of the beloved 2012 South Korean sitcom High Kick 3: Revenge of the Short-Legged, particularly the iconic moment when Kim Ji Won, the globally renowned actress recently seen in Queen of Tears, hilariously pretended to be Indian. This scene became one of the highlights of the series' signature blend of humor and quirky characters, bringing laughter to audiences even years later.

The comedic escapade revolves around two high school girls, played by Krystal Jung and Kim Ji Won, who find themselves in a pickle after taking a wrong turn on their way to a commercial audition. Faced with the looming threat of punishment for their misadventure, the duo devises a desperate plan to masquerade as American and Indian "foreigners" to avoid detection. This leads to a series of side-splitting antics, but it is Kim Ji Won’s performance an Indian girl that truly steals the spotlight.

Dressed in a vibrant red saree, Kim Ji Won’s character attempts to speak Hindi with a blend of innocence and determination. In a memorable line, she repeatedly exclaims, "Main khoobsurat hoon, mere se shadi karoge?" which translates to "I am beautiful, will you marry me?" Her earnest delivery and comedic timing had viewers in stitches, showing her incredible ability to bring humor to the scene.

As the hilarity escalates, Kim Ji Won's character goes a step further to convince the authorities of her "Indian" identity by launching into an impromptu dance routine, much to the bewilderment of everyone around her. This clever yet outrageous ploy ultimately led to the inevitable unmasking by the authorities, but not before leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

While the clip gained viral popularity during its original airing, it recently resurfaced, garnering renewed attention in light of Kim Ji Won's latest drama, Queen of Tears. This throwback not only remains one of the most iconic comedic chops of her career but also emphasizes her versatility as an actress. Kim Ji Won’s ability to deliver unforgettable performances continues to endear her to fans, reminding everyone of her infectious charm that lingers long after the credits roll.

