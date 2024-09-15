TOMORROW X TOGETHER announces winter WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE ENCORE show in Japan

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the popular South Korean K-pop boy group who is currently on their third world tour called WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE has announced that they will be holding an encore concert in Japan. The details of WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE ENCORE have been kept under wraps for now.

On September 15, 2024, TOMORROW X TOGETHER announced through their official Japanese social media channels that the boy group will be holding the WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE ENCORE show in Japan in the winter of 2024.

Furthermore, this will be TXT's first winter show in Japan. Details like date, venue, time, and ticketing will be revealed in a notice at a later date.

Check out TXT’s notice of WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE ENCORE here:

Meanwhile, today TXT successfully held their last concert in Japan as part of the WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE in Fukuoka at the PayPay Dome.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are scheduled to stop in Indonesia next for their WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE on October 2, 2024. The concert will be then followed by two shows in Taipei, Taiwan, on October 5 and 6.

Additionally, TXT announced that it will hold the WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE ENCORE in Seoul on November 1, 2, and 3 at the KSPO Dome.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is one of the leading K-pop boy groups and the members are Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Huening Kai. TXT has been captivating fans around the world with its unique style and vocals.

TXT debuted on March 4, 20219, with the release of their debut EP, The Dream Chapter: STAR, alongside a captivating music video for the lead track, CROWN. CROWN’s music video went on to become the most-viewed K-pop debut music video by a boy group, with 14.5 million views in 24 hours at the time, and the most-liked K-pop debut music video as well.

The boy group recently made a comeback with the release of their sixth EP minisode 3: TOMORROW alongside an enchanting and moving music video for the lead track Deja Vu on April 1, 2024.

