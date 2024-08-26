tvN blurs BTS' SUGA's face in new video amid rapper's DUI investigation; fans call for action

In the last few weeks, BTS' SUGA’s ongoing drunk-driving investigation has witnessed more twists and turns than on-screen dramas. The rapper’s fans are now furious after the popular Korean channel tvN aired a preview for their show on YouTube. In the video that featured the seven BTS members, SUGA’s face was blurred, sparking criticism.

On August 26, the tvN Story YouTube channel shared a preview for the upcoming episode of the entertainment show The Village President’s People. The video featured Hanbok artisan Park Sul Nyeo, who presented a photo where the BTS members can be seen in her designs during their rookie days. However, the preview soon garnered attention after fans noticed that only SUGA’s face had been blurred.

Furious ARMYs began criticizing the channel, saying it’s unacceptable since the rapper’s DUI investigation is still ongoing and nothing has been finalized. Since he has also not been suspended from appearing in any programs by the top three Korean broadcasters, fans think tvN’s decision to censor his image was uncalled for.

Many have asked the channel to apologize, while others are urging HYBE to take strong legal action against the broadcast.

The video has since been deleted from tvN Story’s YouTube page. However, the channel has yet to respond to the matter, while BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC hasn’t commented on the situation either.

Advertisement

Here’s a screengrab from the preview that sparked outrage:

For the unversed, BTS’ SUGA got embroiled in a DUI controversy after his drunk driving incident came to light on August 7. It was reported that on the previous night, he fell from an electric scooter in front of his studio apartment in Hannam-dong.

When two patrol officers came to check up on him, they noticed a trace of alcohol in his smell. The K-pop idol had to take a breathalyzer test after which he was taken to the local police station.

The matter was aggravated when it was reported that his blood alcohol content at the time of the incident was 0.227%, which is eight times higher than the legal limit in South Korea. However, police have never confirmed the exact figure.

On August 23, he attended the further investigation at the Yongsan Police Station. Facing the reporters, the K-pop idol bowed twice, apologizing for ‘disappointing’ the fans. Later, he shared a handwritten apology letter, showing his grave remorse.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is BLACKPINK's Jisoo's ideal type? Influenza star shares ‘considerate and understanding’ as qualities in potential boyfriend