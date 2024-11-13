TWICE pays respect to Song Jae Rim by delaying concept photo release for 14th EP STRATEGY after actor’s passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and death.

TWICE is currently gearing up to make their comeback with their 14th mini-album STRATEGY. The concept photos, which were set to be released today, have been postponed. The group’s agency JYP Entertainment announced that they have taken the decision out of respect for late actor Song Jae Rim, whose sudden demise has broken the hearts of many.

On November 13, TWICE took to their Instagram and shared a new story, announcing the postponement of the concept photo release. They penned, “Due to recent unfortunate news, the release of Concept photo #1, originally scheduled for November 13th at 12 AM KST(November 12th at 10 AM ET), has been postponed.”

They added that it will be now released on November 14 at 12 AM KST. Previously, the first concept photo for STRATEGY was supposed to be released on November 13 and the second was scheduled to arrive on November 14. JYP Entertainment confirmed that the other releases and plans will go as scheduled.

Meanwhile, fans are praising the group for making such a decision, especially since the whole Korean industry is mourning the untimely passing of Song Jae Rim.

See JYP Entertainment’s announcement here:

TWICE is set to release their 14th mini-album STRATEGY on December 6. The album trailer will be released on November 17 followed by a preview on November 20. Then on November 23, they will release the tracklist and an album sneak peek will be unveiled on the 30th. The title track’s music video teasers will be dropped on December 2 and 3, ahead of the main album release.

For the unversed, Song Jae Rim, a beloved Korean actor who appeared in many dramas, passed away on November 12. The news came as a shock to fans and his colleagues, as the actor was only 39 years old.

His body was reportedly found lifeless at his own home in Seoul by a friend he was supposed to have lunch with. A 2-page note has been discovered from the scene, indicating a possible suicide. However, the content of the letter has not been released to the public. The investigation is currently underway.

