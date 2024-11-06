TXT ranks no 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in 25 regions with new album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY

TXT made their comeback with their seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, on November 4, 2024. Soon after its release, the record managed to secure top positions on the iTunes charts. Moreover, its title track, Over the Moon, ranked No. 1 in various regions.

On November 5, 2024, iTunes chart data was released, showing that TXT's newly released album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, had reached the No. 1 spot in 25 different regions, including Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine, Malaysia, and more. Additionally, Over the Moon topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in over 10 regions, including Spain, Chile, and Vietnam, while also reaching No. 1 on Apple Music's Top Albums chart in China.

With a total of 1,217,880 copies sold, the album became TXT's fourth consecutive release to sell more than 1 million copies on its release day. According to the Hanteo Chart, the mini-album achieved this remarkable feat on November 4, 2024 alone. The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY is TXT’s seventh mini-album and includes a total of six songs, including the lead single Over the Moon, as well as Heaven, Danger, Resist (Not Gonna Run Away), Forty One Winks, and Higher Than Heaven.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER formed by BIGHIT Music, consists of five members, which include Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. On March 4, 2019, they officially made their debut with the EP titled The Dream Chapter: Star.

They received commercial success with the album and became one of the emerging artists in K-pop. Moreover, they are also the first Korean boy band invited to headline and perform at one of the biggest and most happening music festivals, Lollapalooza.

The group has recently made their comeback with the album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024. Additionally, they held their third world tour, ACT: PROMISE, kicking off the first show at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea from May 3, 2024, to May 5, 2024.

