TXT’s Yeonjun reveals his ideal type of partner to date; Soobin shares thoughts about marriage

TXT made their comeback with the seventh mini-album titled The Star Chapter: Sanctuary on November 4, 2024. The group has been going around for promotions to various shows and talked about various aspects of their lives. Moreover, they were also not spared from personal questions like marriage and ideal types.

On November 4, 2024, WIRED released a video on their YouTube featuring the K-pop group TXT in which they were asked some of the most searched questions about them online. When Yeonjun’s turn came, one of the most searched questions regarding him was about his ideal type. The artist said that he seeks someone wise and someone he can look up to and learn from in the long run.

Furthermore, during Soobin’s turn, the singer was asked the question, ‘How to marry Soobin?’ He evidently seemed flustered by the question and out of words, as he had no reply. However, he went ahead and revealed that he does not know the answer to that as well and will tell everyone when he finds out. He also shared that the group’s song Puma is the song he wishes to play at his dream wedding.

The Star Chapter: Sanctuary is TXT’s seventh mini-album with a total of 6 songs including lead single Over The Moon, alongside Heaven, Danger, Resist (Not Gonna Run Away), Forty One Winks, and Higher Than Heaven.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER formed by BIGHIT Music, consists of five members, which include Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. On March 4, 2019, they officially made their debut with the EP titled The Dream Chapter: Star.

They received commercial success with the album and became one of the emerging artists in K-pop. Moreover, they are also the first Korean boy band invited to headline and perform at one of the happening and biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza.

Advertisement

The group has recently made their comeback with the album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024. Additionally, they held their third world tour, ACT: PROMISE, kicking off the first show at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea from May 3, 2024, to May 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG reveals early confidence in SEVENTEEN’s success; talks about 'scolding' iKON and WINNER over DAY6, GOT7 rivalries