‘Wanted BTS’ V’s autograph’: Footballer Lee Sang Min recalls 'rude' attempt to meet K-pop idol during military enlistment

ARMYs often say “BTS is the celebrity of celebrities,” and the megastar group continues to prove how true this is. Recently, South Korean footballer Lee Sang Min revealed how badly he wanted to meet V during his military enlistment. While reminiscing about the time, he shared how he attempted to get his autograph.

FC Seoul’s official YouTube channel posted a video featuring footballer Lee Sang Min, who was recently discharged from the military. In the video, he shared his experience during the enlistment including how he attempted to get BTS’ V’s autograph.

Recalling the days, he revealed that about a week later he arrived at the training center, he got to know about the K-pop idol’s enlistment in the same regiment. “I thought, ‘If I’m lucky, I might get to meet V”, reflecting on the excitement he felt at that time.

The footballer further shared that even though he was in the same regiment it was difficult for him to spot the BTS member as all new recruits had their head shaved and were given identical uniforms.

But he didn’t give up and rather found a way to meet V. He revealed that while browsing his phone, he saw a photo of the K-pop idol entering the training center in the rain. His eyes immediately caught the branded high-tops he was wearing.

“Every time the trainees gathered for a meal, my gaze was fixed on the ground, searching for the shoes”, Lee Sang Min revealed with a laugh. He continued, “Two days later, I was waiting for my fellow unit members in the dining hall. My eyes were on the ground at the time. Someone walked in, and there they were—the shoes I’d been searching for!”

The FC Seoul player didn’t hide his excitement in the YouTube video. He shared how he exclaimed his joy after spotting the BTS member. He revealed that although V’s face was covered, he recognized the K-pop idol from his big eyes. “Even though it was rude, I couldn’t stop staring”, said Lee Sang Min.

“I don’t know many K-pop stars, but everyone knows BTS. I was hoping to get his autograph since I didn’t know if I’d get to see him again. But I didn’t have the opportunity," He went on to elaborate that when the FRI(END)S singer became a squad leader, he was able to see him up close a few times, but didn’t get a chance to talk.

