Seo Kang Joon's response to being called 'married couple' with Kim Sae Ron surfaces amid Kim Soo Hyun's dating scandal

Actor Seo Kang Joon, who is currently winning hearts through his impressive performance in Undercover High School, has found himself at the center of attention for a different reason. Amidst the ongoing dating scandal surrounding the late Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Kang Joon's past reaction during a joint appearance with the actress has generated significant online buzz. This has been a topic of discussion among fans on the popular K-celebrity discussion portal, the qoo, as of March 12.

The incident in question, which dated back to 2016, highlighted Seo Kang Joon's thoughtful comment regarding Kim Sae Ron on KBS's Entertainment Weekly show. At the time, Kim Sae Ron was a 15-year-old minor, while Seo Kang Joon was around 23. During the program, Kim Sae Ron wore a pretty pink dress, and Seo Kang Joon complimented her in a white coordinated outfit. When the host jokingly commented that they looked like a "married couple", both actors laughed, and Seo Kang Joon promptly responded, "What do you mean married couple? She’s a minor."

This exchange has been praised by fans, who see it as a demonstration of Seo Kang Joon's ethics as an adult interacting with a minor. This is particularly notable in comparison to Kim Soo Hyun, whose past comments about underage women have been criticized. Seo Kang Joon's prompt and thoughtful reply has garnered a positive reaction from fans, who have called him "decent and genuine" and expressed their pride in him. A fan comment on the incident read, "The bar is really in hell (not being a pædophile) but whatever, he’s a KING for this."

It was a reference to the ongoing accusations that Kim Soo Hyun has been facing regarding dating Kim Sae Ron for six years, since she was 15 and he was 27. Several of their old pics have also been released online by a YouTube channel named Garosero Research Institute, allegedly in an attempt to make the actor accept his mistakes and apologize for the same. However, his agency hasn't just denied all such claims calling them "false", but also prompted necessary legal action against the same.