Kim Soo Hyun's side finally reacts to dating and letters to Kim Sae Ron during military; says, 'Will respond by...’

Hallyu superstar Kim Soo Hyun is set to address the ongoing controversy regarding his alleged past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. With increasing scrutiny and public outrage over claims that he dated Kim Sae Ron while she was still a minor, his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has announced that an official statement will be released next week to clarify the situation.

On March 13, GOLDMEDALIST issued a statement addressing the situation, stating, “We would like to address the recent content regarding Kim Soo Hyun that was broadcasted on Garosero Research Institute channel. GOLDMEDALIST will clarify the facts and respond to the baseless rumors by presenting a clear and substantiated position next week.”

The agency also extended an apology to the public, acknowledging the distress caused by the ongoing controversy. “We sincerely apologize for causing prolonged fatigue and ask for your understanding as we aim to prevent further ongoing reports,” GOLDMEDALIST added. Despite the agency’s strong denial of the allegations, the controversy continues to gain momentum, with the actor facing major backlash from the public and the media.

The controversy erupted when Garosero Research Institute, a YouTube channel known for its investigative content, aired a segment accusing Kim Soo Hyun of having been in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron for six years, allegedly beginning in 2015. At that time, Kim Sae Ron was only 15 years old, while Kim Soo Hyun was 27, raising concerns about potential grooming.

Advertisement

The situation escalated further when additional pieces of content surfaced online, including a leaked photograph where Kim Soo Hyun was seen kissing Kim Sae Ron on the cheek, handwritten letters from military, and private messages exchanged between the two. These revelations have fueled widespread debate, with some netizens expressing outrage while others remain skeptical of the claims.

Despite the allegations gaining traction, GOLDMEDALIST has maintained a firm stance, dismissing the accusations as baseless. “The claims are entirely false,” the agency stated previously. “We are actively considering taking the strongest legal action against Garosero Research Institute for spreading false information.” However, the public's trust in Kim Soo Hyun has been shaken, as the sheer volume of allegations continues to grow. The actor, who has long been one of Korea’s most beloved stars, is now facing intense scrutiny over his past.

The controversy has already begun to affect Kim Soo Hyun’s professional engagements. Although he continues filming for the Disney+ original series Knockoff Season 2, his participation in other projects is now uncertain. It has been reported that he will not be attending the scheduled filming of MBC’s variety show Good Day on March 13, with speculation that he may soon exit the program altogether.

Advertisement

With public sentiment growing increasingly divided, the statement set to be released next week is expected to be a turning point in the controversy. Will Kim Soo Hyun be able to present irrefutable evidence to clear his name, or will the allegations continue to cast a shadow over his career?