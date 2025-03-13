Did Kim Soo Hyun ask Kim Sae Ron to marry him? Late actress' alleged aunt reveals in Garosero broadcast

The controversy surrounding the alleged past relationship between the late actress Kim Sae Ron and actor Kim Soo Hyun continues to escalate as new claims have surfaced. On March 12, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute aired a detailed broadcast revisiting the scandal and introducing fresh allegations that have further fueled speculation and debate among the public.

Kim Sae Ron’s aunt, who has been vocal about her claims regarding the relationship, once again provided insights into the nature of the bond between the two actors. She previously alleged that Kim Soo Hyun had been involved with Kim Sae Ron since she was 15 years old, sparking major concerns over potential grooming. However, in this latest discussion, the aunt further claimed that marriage had once been a topic of discussion between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron.

During the broadcast, Garosero Research Institute hosts directly questioned Kim Sae Ron’s aunt about the possibility of marriage between the two. According to her, Kim Soo Hyun had at one point proposed to Kim Sae Ron, indicating a level of seriousness in their alleged relationship.

Kim Sae Ron’s Aunt: "They even talked about marriage. He even asked her to marry him."

Garosero: "But wasn’t she a minor at the time when he asked her to marry him?"

Kim Sae Ron’s Aunt: "No, that was after she became an adult."

Garosero: "So she was in her early 20s by then."

While this statement appears to suggest that the proposal occurred when Kim Sae Ron was legally an adult, it has not lessened public concern. Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has maintained a firm stance, denying all allegations against the actor. The agency previously stated that the accusations made on YouTube are entirely false and announced its intent to pursue legal action against those spreading misinformation.

However, as new claims continue to emerge, public discourse remains divided, with some demanding accountability while others call for caution in believing unverified reports.

As the controversy unfolds, it remains uncertain whether additional evidence will be presented to substantiate these allegations or if the claims will eventually be dismissed. For now, the situation continues to be a hot topic in the entertainment industry, leaving fans and the public watching closely for any new developments.