Kim Gap Soo under fire for comments on Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron controversy: ‘Why is it a big deal for an adult to date a minor?’

Cultural critic Kim Gap Soo has once again ignited widespread public outrage following his remarks on the recent controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron. His comments, which appeared to trivialize concerns over underage relationships, have drawn major criticism from the public. This latest incident adds to his history of making controversial statements on sensitive issues.

The controversy erupted on March 17 during Kim’s appearance on the YouTube channel Maebul Show, where he addressed the allegations involving Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s alleged past relationship. Instead of taking a neutral or cautious stance, Kim dismissed the uproar, implying that the public was unnecessarily exaggerating the matter. He stated, “This news is making a huge fuss as if dating a minor is some kind of massive crime. There can be relationships with large age gaps, and sometimes the woman is much older. That’s just one form of dating.”

However, what drew the most outrage was his attempt to downplay the concerns regarding statutory misconduct. He argued that Kim Sae Ron, having entered the entertainment industry as a child, had likely matured earlier than her peers. He commented, “Kim Sae Ron was a child actress, so she was likely socialized early.” He also shared a personal opinion, saying that he would not have viewed someone so young as a potential romantic partner due to their perceived immaturity.

Kim also suggested that South Korean society holds an unnecessarily rigid perspective on age differences in relationships. He implied that people were being overly judgmental about the issue and that such moral outrage was outdated. “Why is it such a big deal for an adult man to date a minor? Why are we so rigid about this?” he questioned.

Additionally, he speculated that Kim Soo Hyun’s decision to deny the allegations might have been more about preserving his public image than about whether or not the claims were true. Kim stated, “It’s probably because he thought admitting to it would hurt his image, even though there’s nothing wrong with it.”

During the discussion, Maebul Show host Choi Wook also contributed to the debate, questioning whether this particular issue was major enough to warrant such intense media coverage. However, a much larger audience strongly disagreed, arguing that any allegations related to relationships involving minors should be taken seriously, regardless of the individuals involved.

As soon as Kim Gap Soo’s remarks began circulating online, they were met with widespread backlash. Many netizens condemned his statements, accusing him of normalizing problematic relationships and ignoring the ethical implications of the situation. In response to the mounting criticism, Maebul Show decided to remove the controversial segment from their broadcast. However, by then, Kim’s remarks had already gone viral.

This is not the first time Kim Gap Soo has found himself embroiled in controversy due to his outspoken and often dismissive remarks. Over the years, he has built a reputation for making statements that many consider inappropriate, tone-deaf, or outright harmful.

In July 2022, he sparked a similar public outcry when he defended actor Nam Joo Hyuk amid school bullying allegations. In May 2023, Kim made another controversial statement when he criticized actress Park Eun Bin’s emotional acceptance speech at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. He went further by comparing her to veteran actresses such as Song Hye Kyo and Tang Wei, implying that, at 30 years old, Park should behave with more restraint.