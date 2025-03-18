YouTuber Lee Jin Ho denies disregarding Kim Sae Ron's relationship with Kim Soo Hyun; to go legal against Garosero

Kim Sae Ron's family filed a defamation complaint against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho on March 17, accusing him of portraying the late actress as delusional in a video, by denying her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. They claimed the backlash from the video contributed to the actress' death, and their legal counsel revealed the family even considered pressing m*rder charges against Lee Jin Ho. He refuted the claims by posting a response video on the same day, as per K-media Sports Chosun.

Lee Jin Ho uploaded a video on his YouTube channel titled My Statement on the Lawsuit…I Will Reveal the Truth Until the End, presenting his side of the story. He began by acknowledging the immense pain Kim Sae Ron's family was going through and then addressed the allegations against him. Regarding the bereaved family's version of the incident, he said, "there are too many factual discrepancies, and I want to correct them." He refuted the basis of the lawsuit, stationg, "I have never claimed that Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun’s relationship was false."

He mentioned covering Kim Sae Ron in four videos, including her Instagram picture post with Kim Soo Hyun, which sparked dating rumours. As per him, if he denied their relationship, he wouldn't have covered it again later. He further mentioned, "The positions of the legal representative and the bereaved family are contradictory." He also inquired as to why the family pressed charges only against him when there were numerous such reports by media agencies. Besides the dating controversy, he addressed the claims of not visiting the actress' burial site.

Advertisement

Through the video Lee Jin Ho claimed to have been unable to pay the deceased a last visit due to being confused about her burial venue. To make up for that, he contacted her father, to express his condolences. However, his act was allegedly misinterpreted and presented to the public by Kim Se Eui of Garosero Research Institute. Through a live broadcast, she mentioned that the YouTuber called "during their mourning period", which was "false" as per him. If his rebuttals continued to be ignored, he revealed considering legal action against Garosero.